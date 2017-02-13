Mom fears mentally ill son murdered after seeking job on farm

A mother is pleading with the police to step up investigations into the disappearance of her 20-year-old son, after receiving reports that suggest he was murdered while working on a West Bank Demerara citrus farm.

Quinton Hackette, of Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara, has been missing since July, 2016. That was the day he told his mother, Sherry Ann Hardy, that he was going to work on a farm on the West Bank of Demerara. The farm is owned by a businessman, who has other properties.

Because her son suffered from mental illness, Mrs. Hardy had pleaded with him not to go. Quinton nevertheless left for his new job, while reassuring his mother that he would return within two weeks.

But when several weeks passed and her son failed to return, a worried Mrs. Hardy began to make enquires. One man who knew the family said that he had seen her son early one morning on the West Bank of Demerara, and Quinton had told him he was going to work with the businessman who owns the citrus farm.

Mrs. Hardy said she made a report at the Wales Police Station about her missing son. Next, she contacted the businessman with whom her son had allegedly sought employment. According to Mrs. Hardy, the businessman told her that his son was the person in charge of the farm.

“He called his son and asked him if he has any Quinton Hackette on the farm, and the son said that he only has ‘Short Man’ and ‘Red Man’ on the farm.”

SON’S CLOTHING

However Mrs. Hardy said that in September, relatives accompanied her to the farm, where she saw a pair of pants on a line, and a shirt that belonged to her son. She then returned to the Wales Police Station, where she relayed this information, but was allegedly told by a rank that they had no vehicle to travel to the farm.

Eventually, while she was making her own enquiries, a farm employee allegedly told Mrs. Hardy that he had taken her son to the farm, but then accompanied him out of the farm “because my son was sharpening cutlass and he behaving like he head not good.”

After repeatedly visiting the Wales Police Station, Mrs. Hardy said she spoke to a senior police official at the Leonora Police Station last January. It was then that police questioned the farm owner’s son and a worker. The son allegedly told police that Quinton Hackette left the farm in August. The worker, who said that he had accompanied Hackette out of the farm, was reportedly detained for 72 hrs.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Hardy said that she has been told that her son was badly beaten and may have been slain.

Relatives are appealing for persons with information about Quinton Hackette’s whereabouts to contact the police. The relatives can also be contacted on telephone numbers 662-9781 and 603-5316,

They can also reach Kaieteur News on 22-58465, 22-58491, and 645-2447.