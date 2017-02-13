Hit and run driver kills bus conductor

A 50-year-old mini-bus conductor was killed in a hit and run accident around 22:00hrs on Saturday at La Parfaite Harmonie, New Road, West Bank Demerara.

The driver of Toyota Premio PTT 7010 is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

The dead man has been identified as Kenrick Manichand, a route 42 mini-bus conductor, who resides at Belle West, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara.

According to information received, Manichand was walking along the Parfaite Harmony, New Road when he was struck by the speeding car.

The driver, who was accompanied by his wife, allegedly headed home without rendering assistance to the victim.

He reportedly told his father what had happened and he was instructed to return to the scene and render assistance to Manichand.

But on returning to the spot and not seeing the victim, he allegedly headed to La Grange Police Station, where he was arrested.

A nephew of the victim said that he was at home when he received a phone call from his uncle boss, saying that his uncle was involved in an accident and family members should go to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

On arrival, they were told that Manichand was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Darryl stated that he and an uncle identified Kenrick Manichand’s body at a mortuary.

Manichand is survived by his wife, Navita Manichand and his three children, ages two, seven and seventeen.