Dem boys seh…City Hall want grease

De contract wha City Hall sign wid de Smart Solutions people so tight that it give everything to Smart City. In fact, de contract give de whole of Georgetown to de foreign people. Dem boys remember de days when de Dutch give away Manhattan to de United States fuh a piece of land somewhere.

City Hall give away Georgetown fuh couple dollar which some people collect in Mexico when dem get a free trip. Was four of dem get de trip.

Dem go and eat some Mexican food. Dem had to drink Tequila because de contract that dem sign could only be signed by drunk people.

De contact seh that de parking meter people got a 98 year contract. That is more than some lease. It also get a deal which seh that if City Hall break de contract it got to pay Smart City all de money dem invest, including de money and food fuh de trip to Mexico, plus interest.

Dem boys seh de contract wuss that a marriage certificate. Dem remember de man whose wife ketch him looking at de marriage certificate.

When de lady ask de man wha he looking at he tell she that he looking fuh an expiration date. But in marriage people got a chance to get out. All dem got to do is divorce and de money dem got to pay one another is less than City Hall got to pay de parking meter people.

Another thing wid de marriage certificate is that it can mek people cry. A man trouble a gyal and de father tell him that he got to marry or he gun end up in jail fuh twenty years.

De day come when de man tek up de marriage certificate and watch it and cry. When de wife ask him why he crying he tell she that if he did go to jail that was de day he woulda been free.

De thing that got dem boys thinking is how come City Hall could get satisfied wid only twenty per cent of all de money that de people collect. And de council ain’t getting de money fuh free. It got to put all dem constable and de other staff fuh wuk round de parking meter.

City Hall get do in without grease.

Talk half and get some grease fuh de council.