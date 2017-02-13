Latest update February 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Cellphonix backs WBCA T20

Feb 13, 2017 Sports 0

The West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA) has gained the backing of Cellphonix for the staging of their Goodwill T20 tournament set for D’ Edward on February 19.

Owner of CellPhonix Lenny Jainarain presents the cheque to Ms. Lisa Mohamed.

Manager of the entity Lenny Jainarain recently presented a cheque to Lisa Mohamed of Goodwill promotions.
In his brief remarks, Jainarain said he is pleased for the opportunity to be part of the tournament and he is looking forward to an exciting climax. Ms. Mohamed thanked him for the support.
Defending champions East Berbice Universal DVD Titans, West Berbice Super Kings, Chowramootoo West Bank Berbice and a Demerara Cricket Board XI are the teams that will battle for supremacy.
Among other sponsors on board are Furniture World, Scotts Jewellery and Homeline Furnishing.
Cash prizes and trophies will be given to the winner, runner up, third place, man of the series, best bowler and batsman in an innings, man-of-the-match in the final and first round matches.

