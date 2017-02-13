Balgobin, Persaud, Ghanie lead Meten-Meer-Zorg O-40 to victory over GCUSA

Opener Muneshwar Balgobin struck a fine half century while Sham Persaud and Feroze Ghanie shared eight wickets between them as host Meten-Meer-Zorg Over-40 defeated the Georgetown Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (GCUSA) by 80 runs when the teams collided in a T20 fixture on Saturday.

Balgobin and Mark Andrew added 44 for the opening stand to give the home team a decent start after they decided to bat before Andrew was lbw to pacer Dexter George for 30 which came off 23 balls and contained four fours and one six.

George then trapped Seymour Evans (00) and former Guyana wicket-keeper batsman Sheik Mohamed (01) both lbw as Meten-Meer-Zorg slipped to 44-3. However, the experienced Balgobin added 55 for the fourth –wicket with skipper Troy Khan to steady the innings. Balgobin slammed seven fours and two sixes before he was neatly stumped off Edward Bowen off Kevin Ross for 56 off 38 balls. Khan hit four fours and one six in scoring 31, while Sham Persaud cracked 37 (5×4,1×6) as Meten-Meer-Zorg finished on 173-8. Andrew Allen snared 3-12 while George who also plays for DCC claimed 3-25.

In reply, GCUSA lost Ryan Banwarie for six with the score on 13, but Bowen and George kept their team in the hunt with a second wicket stand of 44 before Bowen was lbw to Ghanie for six. Ghanie and Sham Persaud then combined to restrict their opponents with some steady bowling despite a fighting 49 from George. George struck five fours and two sixes off 34 balls; GCUSA were bowled out for 93 in 16.4 overs. Persaud who was named man-of-the-match bagged four wickets without conceding a run off 2.4 overs while Ghanie had 4-28. Balgobin, Ghanie and George were all rewarded for their outstanding performances. The game was sponsored by Star Sports Trophies and Awards of 28 Logwood Enmore. (Zaheer Mohamed)