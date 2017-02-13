Baby girl needs liver transplant

The parents of six-month-old, Zendaya Kassim are seeking assistance to help their daughter acquire much needed medical surgery overseas.

The infant was diagnosed with multiple intra –hepatic cysts (tumors in the liver) which result in her needing an urgent liver transplant.

The child’s mother, Zoelisa Shuman explained that her daughter was born with jaundice.

She said that the child underwent initial treatment for this condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC) but her condition worsened a few months later.

Baby Zendaya was eventually admitted to the Paediatric Ward, last December. She underwent tests and treatment for the condition and was sent home. But she was re-admitted to the hospital on January 4 last.

This time, a CT scan revealed multiple intra –hepatic cysts (tumors in the liver).

It was then that the child’s parents were informed that the CT findings warrant a liver transplant, their only option at the point. However, liver transplant surgeries are currently not available in Guyana. The child’s parents and grandmother were therefore advised by the doctors that further medical management of the patient must be sought overseas.

The family has since explored their options in the North America and India. According to their research, in the United States the procedure cost $577,100.

In Canada the transplant would cost $30,505 to $690,431(depending on the stage of the condition) and in India the procedure costs USD $30,000.

The child’s father, Mohamed Sameer Kassim said that the family has since approached the Public Health Ministry for monetary assistance.

He said that his family is of meager means and that they will be appreciative of whatever help they can acquire from the public.

“I work taxi and my wife stays at home with the baby. Our daughter is very sick and we need urgent help. I would be grateful to the public for whatever assistance; we could get large or small. It will go a far way in saving our daughter’s life,” Kassim added.

Persons interested in assisting the couple and their baby can contact them on telephone numbers 602-6268 or 695-1189.