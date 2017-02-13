Latest update February 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Baby girl needs liver transplant

Feb 13, 2017 News 0

The parents of six-month-old, Zendaya Kassim are seeking assistance to help their daughter acquire much needed medical surgery overseas.
The infant was diagnosed with multiple intra –hepatic cysts (tumors in the liver) which result in her needing an urgent liver transplant.
The child’s mother, Zoelisa Shuman explained that her daughter was born with jaundice.
She said that the child underwent initial treatment for this condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC) but her condition worsened a few months later.
Baby Zendaya was eventually admitted to the Paediatric Ward, last December. She underwent tests and treatment for the condition and was sent home. But she was re-admitted to the hospital on January 4 last.
This time, a CT scan revealed multiple intra –hepatic cysts (tumors in the liver).
It was then that the child’s parents were informed that the CT findings warrant a liver transplant, their only option at the point.  However, liver transplant surgeries are currently not available in Guyana.  The child’s parents and grandmother were therefore advised by the doctors that further medical management of the patient must be sought overseas.

Baby Zendaya and her mother Zoelisa. The infant needs urgent overseas medical treatment.

Doctors discovered multiple intra –hepatic cysts (tumors) on the child’s liver in January.

The family has since explored their options in the North America and India. According to their research, in the United States the procedure cost $577,100.
In Canada the transplant would cost $30,505 to $690,431(depending on the stage of the condition) and in India the procedure costs USD $30,000.
The child’s father, Mohamed Sameer Kassim said that the family has since approached the Public Health Ministry for monetary assistance.
He said that his family is of meager means and that they will be appreciative of whatever help they can acquire from the public.
“I work taxi and my wife stays at home with the baby. Our daughter is very sick and we need urgent help. I would be grateful to the public for whatever assistance; we could get large or small. It will go a far way in saving our daughter’s life,” Kassim added.
Persons interested in assisting the couple and their baby can contact them on telephone numbers 602-6268 or 695-1189.

More in this category

Sports

Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase…Captain Joseph leads from the front as Jaguars beat B’dos 4-3

Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase…Captain Joseph...

Feb 13, 2017

By Sean Devers in Barbados Skipper Deshawn Joseph netted a brace while Kennard Simon and Keon Sears found the back of the net once to give Guyana’s Golden Jaguars a 4-3 win against host Barbados on...
Read More
GCF 75-mile Road Race…Jamal John (Snr), Briton John (Jr) and Lear Nunes (Vets) emerge tops in opening event

GCF 75-mile Road Race…Jamal John (Snr),...

Feb 13, 2017

GFF plans new football facilities in the Rupununi – Forde

GFF plans new football facilities in the Rupununi...

Feb 13, 2017

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness Competition…Title holders Showstoppers display ominous form

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness...

Feb 13, 2017

Cellphonix backs WBCA T20

Cellphonix backs WBCA T20

Feb 13, 2017

Balgobin, Persaud, Ghanie lead Meten-Meer-Zorg O-40 to victory over GCUSA

Balgobin, Persaud, Ghanie lead Meten-Meer-Zorg...

Feb 13, 2017

B’dos Beach International soccer showcase …Golden Jaguars suffer losses to T&T & England

B’dos Beach International soccer showcase...

Feb 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch