2012 Durban Street murder… Accused had allegedly pinned crime on partner

Detective Rodrick Melville told the court, accused murderer Fizal Moore called ‘Hard Mouth,’ or ‘Winston Botswick,’ had revealed to police investigators that there was a plot to rob gold miner Glen Xavier.

Moore is among three men indicted for the murder of Xavier.

According to the charge, Fizal Moore called “Hard Mouth’, Stephan Campbell called “Burnham”; and Roy Yokum called “Ray Ray” are accused of murdering Xavier at Corn Bread Minimart at D’ Urban Street, Werk-en-Rust, on May 8, 2012.

Xavier is said to have been killed in the furtherance of a robbery. He died as a result of gunshot injuries.

The three men are facing a trial before Justice Navindra Singh and a mixed 12-member jury at the Georgetown High Court. The case is presented by State Prosecutors Siand Dhurjon and Tuanna Hardy.

According to the Caution Statement, (CS) which was admitted into evidence, the accused said that he was in Albouystown when he received a telephone call from his friend “Ray Ray.”

He said that “Ray Ray” told about two men who had “a whole set of money” at a shop and he needed help to go and rob them.

He said that he met “Ray Ray” in D’Urban Street, where they joined “Burnham” and another man nicknamed “X”.

The accused told the police, that together he and his crew went down to the shop and proceeded to rob the men at the shop. But the accused said before they left the shop,” Burnham shoot up the shop wid the gun that he had to do the work.”

Moore’s caution statement was the final of the three accused persons to be admitted into the evidence.

Earlier in the trial, Police Detective, Rodwell Sarrabo testified that accused murderer, Stephan Campbell called “Burnham”, had supplied investigators with a caution statement in which he told them that he had been on a robbery with his partners, but he never shot anyone.

According to the statement, Campbell told detectives of a robbery plot.

In the statement, Campbell noted that he and his friends travelled on motorcycles to commit the act. He said during the process of the robbery, ‘Hard Mouth’ (Fizal Moore) whipped out a gun and shot the man (Xavier).

“I didn’t kill da man, me and ‘Hard Mouth’ go pun the wuk…I didn’t know that ‘Hard Mouth’ woulda shoot the man.”

The accused also told police that ‘Hard Mouth’ got $90,000 and a cell phone from the robbery, but didn’t give him any of the loot.

Sarrabo later faced questions from lawyers on the defence team, but he maintained that all the necessary protocols were observed and the accused gave his statement freely and voluntarily.

Sarrabo’s evidence was followed by the testimony of Ronald Nedd.

Nedd, who is currently overseas, gave his evidence via audio/video technology. He told the court that he knew the deceased and that they were friends.

Nedd told the court that at the time of the incident, he was at a shop on D’Urban Street where he met Xavier and a friend. They were drinking.

“We greeted each other and Glen (Xavier) and his friend went out on a bridge and continued drinking,”

The witness recalled that he left the shop to purchase phone cards at another shop, close by.

“I went over the road to purchase phone cards, when I heard explosions which sounded like gunshots.”

Nedd said that he heard the explosions but he did not see what had caused them.

He said that it was only after making his purchase that he came out of the shop and saw a cluster of people.

“I saw my friend (Xavier) and his friend lying in a pool of blood. I inquired from the crowd about what happened and they said that they (the men) had just been shot and robbed.

The witness said that he immediately went to the men’s rescue and assisted in transporting them to the Georgetown Public Hospital.