Wilson elected President of United We Stand Cycling Club

Feb 12, 2017

Leung back as Secretary

President of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Franklin Wilson has taken on the challenge

Franklin Wilson – UWSCC President

of being at the helm of the United We Stand Cycling Club (UWSCC) which is based at 49 Old Road Craig, East Bank Demerara.
Also elected on the executive are the experienced Joseph Britton as First Vice President with the Second and Third Vice president’s positions taken by Michael Bradford and Englebert Leung. Returning as Secretary is Maria Leung with Renita Perrier as Treasurer.
Serving as Assistant Secretary / Treasurer is Debbie Jeffrey. The club will shortly be naming its Club Captain and Coach, respectively.
Wilson thanked the members of the club for reposing such confidence in him after being approached to serve in that capacity, noting that the club felt that he had something to offer with regards to taking them to a next level.
He promised to do his best towards charting a solid developmental path for the club and the young riders and stated that staying in school with a view towards achieving academically, would be encouraged.
UWSCC, one of the youngest clubs affiliated to the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), Wilson noted that he would be reaching out to other clubs with a view of working together for the benefit of the sport and athletes, in Guyana.

