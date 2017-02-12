West Coast / East Bank Demerara Guinness Competition…ESPN roar back to beat Harmony ballers

-Action continued last evening

As the knockout phase approaches, teams in this year’s West Coast / East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition has been hard at work battling each other for positions in the next phase.

Friday night’s action at Pouderoyen Tarmac saw wins for champions Showstoppers, West Side Ballers, Hustlers, ESPN among others in front of another capacity crowd.

Crowd favourites ESPN outlasted Harmony Ballers 3-2 on penalty kicks after regulation time failed to break a 1-1 stalemate.

Down 1-0 following a Nickosie Holder 10th minute goal, ESPN gained the equaliser through Nicquan Nestor, whose 15th minute leveller caused wild celebrations in the venue.

Nestor reached on to the end of a free kick to bend it into the lower right corner.

Both teams played with much intent, but failed to score any more goals, sending the game into penalty shooutout.

ESPN converted all three of their kicks, while Harmony missed once from the distance.

Champs Showstoppers hit Good Intent All-Stars for five with Dexroy Adams registering a brace in the fifth and 12th minutes, while Kayode King also netted twice in the 17th and 22nd minutes and Marvin Joseph completing their tally with a solitary strike in the 15th minute.

West Side Ballers crushed Brothers United 2-0 with Gideon Payne 14th minute and Andre Hector in the 24th sealing victory.

Hustlers won both of their fixtures against Golden Warriors and Patentia Street Ballers.

In the first encounter, Hustlers beat Golden Warriors 2-0 through strikes from Anthony Sancho and Donovan Francis in the fifth and 19th minutes respectively.

In their second clash, Hustlers crushed Patentia Street Ballers 5-0. John Waldron fired in a hat-trick in the third, 16th and 18th minutes, while Deon Charter secured a pair in the 7th and 24th.

Tajoe’s Admiral United defeated De Kinderen 2-0 with Lexroy Manfield double in the sixth and 19th minutes, the only player to trouble the scorers.

Agricola survived 2-0 in a penalty shootout against Patentia Street Ballers after regulation time ended 1-1. Onacy Bernard gave Patentia the lead after eight minutes, while Sheldon Gurrick equalised in the 16th minute.

Goal Getters squeezed past Young Ballers of Crane 3-2 in sudden death penalty kicks, following a goalless draw, while the Money Team edged Jetty 1-0 in penalty kicks after regulation time finished 0-0.

Winner of the tournament will take home $450,000, the championship trophy and the right to represent the zone at the National Championship, while the second, third and fourth placed teams win $150,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.