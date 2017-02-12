Latest update February 12th, 2017 12:55 AM

SS Jaguars, Maria’s Pleasure battle for Badri Prasad Memorial T20 title today

Sans Souci Jaguars and Maria’s Pleasure SC will battle for the Badri Prasad Memorial T20 crown

Zameer Zaman

today at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.
The final, which was scheduled for December, but was postponed due to the inclement weather, is expected to be keenly contested with both teams boasting formidable line ups.
Maria’s Pleasure will depend on the experience of Marsh Singh, Emmanuel Lewis, Leorayan Ramlakhan who is one of the fastest bowlers in Essequibo and Kennard Lewis to restrict their opponents, while their batting can hold their own with the likes of Bernard Lewis, Ryan Gordon, Samuel De Camp and Alex Clementson included.
SS Jaguars, on the other hand, have been one of the most successful T20 sides on the island in recent times, but they cannot take their opponents for granted on what is expected to be a spin friendly pitch if they are to lift the trophy.
They will be spearheaded by Siddiq Mohamed. The team also includes opener Safraz Mohamed, all-rounder Zameer Zaman, Prem Persaud, Rashaad Rasheed, Nokta Moses and Beesham Moses.
Play starts at 12:30 hrs.
Teams; Maria’s Pleasure- Kennard Lewis (C), Marsh Singh, Bernard Lewis, Munesh Ramdeo, Emmanuel Lewis, Leonard Lewis, Leorayan Ramlakhan, Ryan Gordon, Pooran Persaud, Lionel Baker, Looknauth Persaud, Alex Clemenston, Samuel De Camp and Atesh Persaud. Bhawanie Persaud (Coach) and Yogindra Sahadeo (Manager).
SS Jaguars- Siddiq Mohamed (C), Zameer Zaman, Safraz Mohamed, Prem Persaud, Beesham Moses, Nokta Moses, Rashaad Rasheed, Imran Mohamed, Derwin Daniels, Mahase Ramnarine, Gladwyn Henry and Afridi Mohamed. David Ramall (Coach) and Sherlock Dunbar (Manager).

