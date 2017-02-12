Resumption of fistic excellence as local boxers gear up for Tri Nation affair

3 shortlisted for tournament in Azerbaijan

After ending last year on a high where they had clinched the lion’s share of gold medals at the Caribbean Developmental Boxing Tournament in Bridgetown Barbados, Guyanese amateur pugilists are set to continue their

dominance in the ring when they square off with their counterparts from Suriname, St Maarten and Trinidad and Tobago in one night of fistic fury next Sunday February 19.

The action is slated for the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, and will feature fifteen local boxers matching skills with those of the above mentioned countries in what the organizers assure will test the mettle of the local punchers.

Two former boxers, Seon Bristol and Alford MacDonald, are the driving forces behind the card which has received the blessings of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA). Mr. Bristol arrived in Guyana yesterday morning and immediately started putting the modalities in place for an unforgettable night of fistic fury; his organizing counterpart, Alford MacDonald is expected from his Miami base by Wednesday.

To date, Suriname has endorsed the participation of 5 boxers, while those administrators of the other two participating countries have requested a few more days to affirm their numbers.

Mr. Bristol admitted to the challenges of promoting cards of this nature owing to a paucity of adequate sponsorship. Nevertheless, he remains adamant that boxing must not be the casualty and as such, is willing to plod the extra mile in the realization of his goals. “I am prepared to look past those challenges to ensure that local pugilists remain active,” Bristol said in answer to a question of the boxers’ activity. He remained firm that inadequate funding should not be the decisive factor in the scheme of things.

Admission to the fights will be $1000 for the VIP section and $500 for general admission. Mr. Bristol further said that the organizers will place a high premium on punctuality and the first bell will be sounded at 20:00hrs sharp.

Meanwhile, President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, has lauded the efforts of the organizing crew and said that his entity is indeed delighted that those stalwarts could shrug aside the challenges to make the card a reality.

Mr. Ninvalle said that he is extremely delighted by those efforts and urged the boxers to train hard in order to produce the fiery contests fans have come to enjoy. The GBA boss said that this year will be a hectic one for local pugilists and already three boxers have been spotlighted and advised to commence training for a tournament in Azerbaijan slated for May. Those boxers are heavyweight Jason Baker, Desmond Amsterdam (middleweight) and lightweight Joel Williamson. Mr. Ninvalle said that the fund raising drive to facilitate these boxers’ trip has already begun and he has recently dispatched the names to the President of the Guyana Olympic Association, K. A. Juman Yassin, for possible financial and other assistance.