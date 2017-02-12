“Opposition waging civil war at Local Govt. level” – President

President David Granger said that although he is satisfied with the performances of the Mayors in the Local Government structure, he is dissatisfied with the way the system is working at present.

Granger said that since Local Government Elections were held he is dissatisfied at the rate at which work is being undertaken, especially at the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils. He made mention of the behaviour of officials of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C)-led Councils, who he said disrupt and boycott at every opportunity they get.

The Head of State reminded of a conference that was held at the Marriott Hotel for Neighbourhood and Regional Democratic Council officials that was boycotted by the PPP/C officials. Granger questioned the wisdom of such a move and believes that this will only do a disservice to local democracy.

“Once you have that type of behaviour its difficult for me to say I’m satisfied.” The Head of State said, “What we are seeing is resistance on purely political grounds and nothing else”.

Granger said that he sees this move as “A civil war being waged by the opposition against the local government system” and that this is undermining the system. “You can’t make local government work when you have a significant member (PPP/C) of the team that is sabotaging the government and system at every turn”.

The President also spoke of the behaviour of PPP/C officials when he visited the Regions that

they lead. Granger said that when he visited Councils, Chairmen would not even come to acknowledge his presence. This he believes is disrespectful.

When contacted, opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo said that the President should understand that respect is earned.

“You can’t treat these Local Government officials with contempt and treat them like outsiders and expect them to run to every meeting you have!”

Jagdeo said that the President is too ‘thin skinned’ and “he should understand that we live in a democracy and people attend functions when they can”.

The former President said that the situation which the Head of State is referring to, all stems from the manner which the Ministry of Communities chooses to conduct business with officials in the NDCs and the RDCs. He noted that council officials are oftentimes given short notice to attend functions, and it is unreasonable to expect them to be there if enough notice is not given.

Jagdeo said that Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan established a committee to deal with issues that affect the NDCs and the RDCs and did not contact any of those officials. The Opposition Leader believes that this approach dilutes the authority of these elected officials.

Despite these actions, the President is hopeful that the opposition will work with the administration to make the local government system work.