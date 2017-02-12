Milo 18 and under Schools Football Tournament…Champs start defence with a walkover

-Masters Academy, St. Rose’s also win

Defending champion Chase Academic Foundation were not required to take the field in their opening encounter against Freeburg after the latter failed to show up thus handing the title holders a walkover win as play in the

Milo 18 and under Schools Football Tournament got underway yesterday, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Scheduled to play in the final game of the day, the champions never had to break a sweat for an easy day at the office.

Earlier, Masters Academy led by strikes from James Walcott in the 12th and 48th and Teon Vankenrick defeated Bishop’s High 3-1.

On target for Bishop’s High was Darvin Chan, who netted in the 5th minute.

St. Rose’s High then gained a walkover from Houston after the latter failed to show up at the venue.

However, in the most entertaining matchup of the day, North Ruimveldt Multilateral and St. Joseph’s played to a 1-1 stalemate.

After the teams went to the break locked nil-all, the second period provided more excitement and it was the persistent Jerren Shepherd, who had been a constant torment for the North Ruimveldt team, who broke the deadlock when he lashed in from a goalmouth scrimmage following a cross from the left side.

That goal came in the 61st minute of play.

Five minutes later, North Ruimveldt got the equaliser through Omar Sinclair, courtesy of a misjudgment by the opposing goalkeeper.

Sinclair sent a long ball from centrefield that sailed high in the air, before landing and bouncing, but instead of waiting for the ball to come down at least waist high to make the save, the goalkeeper tried to meet it early, but the ball bounced over his head and even though he scrambled back to keep the ball out of the goal, he caught it over the line and a goal was awarded.

Both teams created chances after that, but errant shooting erased any hope of either team taking the ascendancy and the scores remained tied until the final whistle sounded.

The Tournament resumes today with four more games planned for the same venue.

In the first encounter, Lodge take on St. Mary’s and this will be followed by the clash between Kingston and East Ruimveldt.

Next up is the game between Tucville and St. John’s College, before Morgan Learning Centre tackles Charlestown in the final encounter of the day.

Kick off time is 11:00hrs.