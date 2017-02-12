Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition…Teams continue battle for next round berths

-Santos, Police latest winners

Santos and Police were in winners row when play in the Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition continued on Friday night, at the GFC ground.

In the feature encounter, Police ensured that they booked their place in the next round after registering a narrow 2-1 triumph over Riddim Squad with Quincy Holder and Dwayne Jacobs netting in the 43rd and 90+2 minutes respectively, while Dorville Stewart was the lone respondent for Riddim Squad in the 60th.

With the win, Police moved to 7 points in Group D, while Mahaica Determinators occupy the second spot with last evening game against Camptown crucial for both teams.

In the opening encounter, goals from Keith Caines and O’Kenie Fraser in the 35th and 40th minutes gave Santos a comfortable 2-0 halftime lead, before Robby McCleggon 52nd minute strike effectively confirmed the win against a hapless Pouderoyen unit.

The win means that Santos now move into the second spot of Group C ahead of Ann’s Grove on goal difference, while Den Amstel remain leaders.

However, Ann’s Grove only needs a draw against table toppers Den Amstel who are on six points to advance to the next round.

Both teams were scheduled to play last evening and should Ann’s Grove win, they will assume the lead of the group, while should Den Amstel win, Santos would advance.

In Group B this evening, the battle for qualification spots continue at the McKenzie Sports Club Ground.

Western Tigers (9 points) are through to the next round. The battle is between Eagles, who are tied with Uitvlugt on points with three and goal differences (0). Eagles, however, have a game in hand.

A draw in the Eagles United vs New Amsterdam United fixture carded for tonight will allow the former to advance to the next stage, while a loss could work in favour of Uitvlugt.

In group A, the spots will also be decided as well.

A win for Milerock with a margin of less than three goals would take both of them and table toppers Winners Connection through to the next round in a one-two order, while a win of more than that offers Grove Hi Tech the chance to sneak through.

A draw would allow both the Linden teams to progress with Winners Connection leading the group and Milerock second.

However, a win for Winners Connection will shut out Milerock out and let in Grove Hi Tech.