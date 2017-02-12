LABA season continues tonight at MSC

Latest update February 12th, 2017 12:55 AM

The Linden Amateur Basketball Association’s (LABA) 2017 season which bounced off last night with the number one seed Half Mile Bulls against Block 22 Flames at 18.30hrs and third seed Amelia’s Ward Jets against Bankers Trust Falcons will continue tonight at the same venue.
The association has incorporated Kwakwani in this tournament and they will be in action tonight as they begin their quest for honours when they meet with second seed Victory Valley Royals at 18.30hrs.
The other game is between the fourth ranked retrieve Raiders and Christianburg Pistons who were out of competition for a number of years and have seen a name change to what previously was the Wismar Pistons.
Next Friday the championship resumes at the same venue with two more matches starting at 18.30hrs with Bulls against Pistons and the other is between Royals and Jets at 20.30hrs.

