Jamaican ‘hit man’, tattoo artist executed Berbice domestic worker

– ‘Businessman’s wife hired us,’ detained man tells police

Domestic worker Leelawattie Mohamed was executed by a Jamaican and his Guyanese associate, who were hired by a woman who was furious that Mohamed and her husband were allegedly having an affair.

This is the statement that detectives have received while questioning a tattoo artist who allegedly participated in the killing, which occurred last Tuesday night at Mohamed’s Tain Settlement, Corentyne home.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed yesterday that police at Berbice have detained a Jamaican national, who is said to be the ‘hit man’, while continuing to question a tattoo artist, who was arrested last Friday. The Jamaican was arrested at Rose Hall, Berbice. There are reports that he was also questioned some time ago about another execution-style killing.

Blanhum said that police are also attempting to locate a husband and wife, who allegedly paid the Jamaican national and the tattoo artist, who is from Rose Hall, Berbice, to kill Mohamed.

Reports indicate that the wife lives overseas, but is presently in Guyana.

“The lady is friendly with the man (the tattoo artist) we have in custody,” an official said. Police had previously questioned the husband, who owns a sawmill, but Kaieteur News was unable to ascertain whether he is now in custody.

“We still have to confirm this story,” B Division Commander Ian Amsterdam said last night. “We may have to hold a confrontation between him (the businessman) and his wife, to ascertain if he was involved.”

Investigators have been told that the sawmiller’s wife was angry that Mohamed and her spouse were in a relationship.

It is alleged that at around at around 23.45hrs on Tuesday, the two men travelled by car to Lot 149, Sixth Street, Tain Settlement, Corentyne, where Mohamed and her two teenage children reside.

The killers reportedly forced their way in and the Jamaican allegedly put a gun under Mohamed’s chin and shot her.

The two men reportedly then returned to the couple who had hired them and collected a sum of money. One of them is said to have immediately gone to a store to make a down-payment on an item.

Initial reports had suggested that Mohamed, 45, was the victim of two ‘kick-down-the door’ bandits, who shot her dead after she said she had no money.

From reports gathered, Mohamed and two teenage children were at home when two men, who were clad in black, barged into their premises.

The son, Ashad Ishack, said that he was at home with his mother and sister when he heard someone kicking on the front door. He stated that within minutes, three masked men, one armed with a shotgun, barged in and ordered them to lie on the floor.

“Dem hold meh mommy by she hair and ask she where de money deh and she tell dem she nah got, and dem put the gun at she throat and shoot she.”

He related that the killers escaped through the same door before scaling a fence and firing a shot in the air as they ran towards the backlands.

Mohamed is said to have previously resided in Bloomfield Village, Corentyne. That property was burned down, allegedly by arsonists, some years ago.

An autopsy revealed that she died from shock and hemorrhage due to gunshot wounds, laceration of the brain and fracture of the skull.