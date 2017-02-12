Flying Ace Cycle club releases programme for the year

The Flying Ace Cycle club (FACC), which over the years has been touted as one of the top cycling clubs in Berbice, has released a packed list of activities for the year 2017.

According to Founder and coach of the club, Randolph Roberts, the list of activities this year will feature a number open events for cyclist throughout Guyana, some for Berbicians alone whilst others will be for club cyclists only.

The club will also be teaming up with other organisations to stage mixed events including athletics and involved in a number of community activities.

The year’s programme is expected to pedal off on the 23rd February with the annual Courts Mashramani cycle event. The event will be an open affair and is expected to go 20 miles around the town of New Amsterdam. According to organiser Randolph Roberts the finer details for the race are still being worked out.

The next event which is set for March 5th is expected to be the annual Wilbur Benjamin Sports Store’ cycle road race on the Corentyne highway.

There are other events listed for the 19th March, 19th April, 14th May, 18th June, 23rd July, August 18th, September 10th, 15th October, November 19th and December 10th.

According to Roberts a number of other activities like the annual track attack cycling and athletics event and others sponsored by the Guyana Police Force and other organisations will be staged. But those dates have not been confirmed.

A number of the club’s cyclists will also be participating in national junior and senior events.

The club cyclists also play in integral part in the annual track and field, swimming and cycling events. They have been instrumental in Corentyne maintaining dominance in the activity. (Samuel Whyte)