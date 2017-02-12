Alert cop turns tables on suspected trunker

…Trails and arrests driver of car believed to be used in theft

In what can only be described as excellent law enforcement, a vigilant cop trailed and arrested a driver of a motorcar suspected to be used in a theft on Thursday morning on Saffon Street, Charlestown, opposite La Penitence market.

The cop had looked at surveillance footage of a sky-blue Nissan Bluebird trailing US-based Guyanese Balchandra Hardowar to a business place, and one of its occupants illegally gaining entry to the man’s vehicle when he went into a shop.

It is believed that the men started trailing Hardowar from a Water Street, Georgetown business place.

The following morning, the policeman was travelling in a minibus on High Street, Georgetown, when he spotted a vehicle matching the same description of the one used to transport the thieves who had made off with US$5000 and documents belonging to Hardowar.

Kaieteur News understands that the cop immediately got out of the vehicle and started following the car while waiting on backup.

“He was walking and running while trailing the car,” a police source who is dealing with the investigation related.

This newspaper was told that at one time the cop had to pretend as if he was jogging just to keep up with the driver.

Eventually, when backup arrived, the car was intercepted and taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Reports are that the driver claimed that he was the only one who had access to the vehicle on Thursday, and denied it being involved in any robbery.

According to information, the vehicle which is impounded at the Ruimveldt Police Station has matching features to the one used in the robbery, some of which included a sticker on the rear windscreen, silver rims and lining at the base of the car.

To view the aforementioned footage of the trunkers in operation, interested persons can use the following link: –