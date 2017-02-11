Young Warriors Cricket Club Mash Cup 2017 postponed due to inclement weather

The fourth edition of Young Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) fund raiser, Mash Cup 2017 has been postponed to a date in March. A release from the Cumberland based cricket club said that the current inclement weather is the main reason for the postponement.

Over the years, this event has been the major form of raising funds for the club to take care of its cricket programmes for the year. Funds from this event have also contributed to transformation of the ground and ongoing maintenance. Part of the funds raised over the years was also used for charity purposes.

It is expected that a number of teams from the East Canje area will compete in the action packed five overs aside cricket competition for prize monies of over $100,000. The two top Masters Softball teams in Guyana, Floodlights and Regal Masters are expected to do battle in a 15 overs aside feature game.

The organizers will announce the new date as soon as possible. Traditionally, it is held on February 23rd of every year, Republic day, a national holiday.

Mash Cup 2016 raised closed to $500,000 and the club would like to thank all the sponsors. Betsy Ground Triple Stars are the defending champions. (Samuel Whyte)