Latest update February 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Young Warriors Cricket Club Mash Cup 2017 postponed due to inclement weather

Feb 11, 2017 Sports 0

The fourth edition of Young Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) fund raiser, Mash Cup 2017 has been postponed to a date in March. A release from the Cumberland based cricket club said that the current inclement weather is the main reason for the postponement.
Over the years, this event has been the major form of raising funds for the club to take care of its cricket programmes for the year. Funds from this event have also contributed to transformation of the ground and ongoing maintenance. Part of the funds raised over the years was also used for charity purposes.
It is expected that a number of teams from the East Canje area will compete in the action packed five overs aside cricket competition for prize monies of over $100,000. The two top Masters Softball teams in Guyana, Floodlights and Regal Masters are expected to do battle in a 15 overs aside feature game.
The organizers will announce the new date as soon as possible. Traditionally, it is held on February 23rd of every year, Republic day, a national holiday.
Mash Cup 2016 raised closed to $500,000 and the club would like to thank all the sponsors. Betsy Ground Triple Stars are the defending champions. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

GCF to pedal off national season tomorrow with 75-mile Road Race

GCF to pedal off national season tomorrow with 75-mile Road Race

Feb 11, 2017

Working on implementing points system In a break from the usual tradition of just focusing on the National Championships, the Horace Burrowes led Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will run off the...
Read More
GMR&SC Annual General Meeting & Elections…Mohammed new Boss of motor racing

GMR&SC Annual General Meeting &...

Feb 11, 2017

Flying Ace Cycle Club re-elects businessman John Lewis as President

Flying Ace Cycle Club re-elects businessman John...

Feb 11, 2017

Karim, Drakes star as Omesh XI, Super Power secure final berths

Karim, Drakes star as Omesh XI, Super Power...

Feb 11, 2017

Young Warriors Cricket Club Mash Cup 2017 postponed due to inclement weather

Young Warriors Cricket Club Mash Cup 2017...

Feb 11, 2017

Ogle CC softball on tomorrow

Ogle CC softball on tomorrow

Feb 11, 2017

Milo schools football commences today

Milo schools football commences today

Feb 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch