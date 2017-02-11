Woman poisons children aged 2, 6, 8 after husband’s alleged infidelity

…Destroys household items

A bitter telephone call between a couple has resulted in the woman feeding her three

children a poisonous substance before consuming it herself.

The children have been identified as Antwan, 8; Annessa, 6 and two-year-old Akaitla Arthur. They reside with their mother, 28-year-old Vanessa Arthur at Bareroot, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Up to press time, the two-year-old child was being prepared to be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while her siblings will be taken to the Pediatric Ward.

Their mother remained in the Accident and Emergency Unit where she is said to be “talking her senses out.”

The woman is said to have mixed a powder she uses to bathe her dogs in order to kill fleas and gave it to the children before consuming a portion of it.

According to information received, the woman went berserk after a phone conversation with her partner, who is working in the interior.

Kaieteur News was informed that the woman found out that her partner was having an affair and decided to confront him with the allegation over the phone.

It is unclear what happened during the telephone call, but Arthur’s brother said that her husband, after talking to his wife, called his family in the area and told them to go quickly and check on the children since he feared that she may harm them.

Reports are that when the man’s family rushed to the premises, they found the door locked. It was after they broke the door that they found the children and their mother lying on the floor. They were all rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

When this newspaper tried to contact Vanessa Arthur’s family, they claimed that it was a private matter and whatever happened was a mistake and not intentional.

Meanwhile, at the scene yesterday, neighbours said that the woman, who sells food in the area, was normal up to Thursday afternoon but around 02:00 am she started breaking up items in her home.

“She chopped up her TV, table, stove and so, and then later she jumped on a bike and went to her cousin house, where her husband has his minibus and break up the windscreen,” a neighbour said.

The woman suggested that her husband probably admitted his affair to his wife who then went berserk.