Thieves in fancy car trail, break into US-based Guyanese vehicle

– Escape with US$5000, personal documents

Three men in a brand new Nissan Bluebird were recorded on surveillance camera trailing an overseas-based Guyanese to a Saffon Street, Charlestown business place around 10:40 hrs on Thursday and subsequently breaking into his car.

The footage showed the suspects’ car as it parked behind Balchandra Hardowar’s vehicle and three men exited after the victim left his vehicle.

While two of the suspects were on the lookout for Hardowar, a third man broke the lock of the driver’s side of the Toyota 212 and later broke into the man’s trunk and escaped with US$5000 and his personal documents, including a land title and his US’s driver’s licence.

This happened in less than five minutes.

Surveillance footage showed the Nissan Bluebird slowly driving behind Hardowar’s vehicle on Saffon Street.

Hardowar said that he stopped at the business place to purchase chicken and when he returned to his vehicle, he noticed the lock was broken.

He then discovered that his bag with personal documents, including money, was gone. It is believed that the suspects may have followed the victim from a bank on Water Street, Georgetown where he went to make a deposit.

The Nissan Bluebird wore silver rims and a sticker on the back of the window screen. (See video below)