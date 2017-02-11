Latest update February 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Thieves in fancy car trail, break into US-based Guyanese vehicle

Feb 11, 2017 News 0

– Escape with US$5000, personal documents
Three men in a brand new Nissan Bluebird were recorded on surveillance camera trailing an overseas-based Guyanese to a Saffon Street, Charlestown business place around 10:40 hrs on Thursday and subsequently breaking into his car.
The footage showed the suspects’ car as it parked behind Balchandra Hardowar’s vehicle and three men exited after the victim left his vehicle.
While two of the suspects were on the lookout for Hardowar, a third man broke the lock of the driver’s side of the Toyota 212 and later broke into the man’s trunk and escaped with US$5000 and his personal documents, including a land title and his US’s driver’s licence.
This happened in less than five minutes.
Surveillance footage showed the Nissan Bluebird slowly driving behind Hardowar’s vehicle on Saffon Street.
Hardowar said that he stopped at the business place to purchase chicken and when he returned to his vehicle, he noticed the lock was broken.
He then discovered that his bag with personal documents, including money, was gone. It is believed that the suspects may have followed the victim from a bank on Water Street, Georgetown where he went to make a deposit.
The Nissan Bluebird wore silver rims and a sticker on the back of the window screen. (See video below)

 

 

More in this category

Sports

GCF to pedal off national season tomorrow with 75-mile Road Race

GCF to pedal off national season tomorrow with 75-mile Road Race

Feb 11, 2017

Working on implementing points system In a break from the usual tradition of just focusing on the National Championships, the Horace Burrowes led Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will run off the...
Read More
GMR&SC Annual General Meeting & Elections…Mohammed new Boss of motor racing

GMR&SC Annual General Meeting &...

Feb 11, 2017

Flying Ace Cycle Club re-elects businessman John Lewis as President

Flying Ace Cycle Club re-elects businessman John...

Feb 11, 2017

Karim, Drakes star as Omesh XI, Super Power secure final berths

Karim, Drakes star as Omesh XI, Super Power...

Feb 11, 2017

Young Warriors Cricket Club Mash Cup 2017 postponed due to inclement weather

Young Warriors Cricket Club Mash Cup 2017...

Feb 11, 2017

Ogle CC softball on tomorrow

Ogle CC softball on tomorrow

Feb 11, 2017

Milo schools football commences today

Milo schools football commences today

Feb 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch