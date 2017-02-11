Teachers finally get duty free concessions

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, said that favourable consideration was given to teachers who had difficulties with their application for duty free concession. The Minister made this statement at a Post Cabinet media briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, yesterday.

Harmon explained that the duty free concession for teachers was dealt with by the government. “It went to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) where a favourable consideration was given to teachers affected due to administration issues in the past,” he said for years teachers who were eligible for duty free concession for vehicles did not receive the concessions.

According to the President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Mark Lyte, the law states that the person must have three years remaining in his or her profession in order to qualify for duty free concession, but the list had languished for so long that some of those teachers have retired.

The Minister of State agreed that there were some difficulties in the system under the previous administration but “GRA looked favourably on the teachers’ application for concessions and ensured that teachers were and continue to be granted concession.”