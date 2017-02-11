One suspect to be state witness in Phone Card robbery/murder

As investigators begin to wrap up their investigation into the brutal shooting to death of Danian Anthony Jagdeo, a phone card vendor and father of four, the men in custody are likely to be charged shortly.

According to a police source, the suspect that reportedly was tasked with purchasing the gasoline for the motorcycle used in the robbery will likely be released and used as a witness for the police.

Kaieteur News understands that the individual would have overheard the other suspects planning the robbery. Commander Ian Amsterdam confirmed that an extension was granted for the men and the investigation is expected to be completed today.

Seven persons were arrested on Wednesday after ranks acting on leads made a breakthrough in the case.

Commander Ian Amsterdam stated that the men who are known criminals from villages such as Hampshire and Rose Hall among other areas, were arrested between 19:00 hrs on Wednesday and 7:00 hrs on Thursday.

He said that the ranks worked throughout the evening on the leads that led from point A to point B. Kaieteur News understands that among the seven persons arrested was a youth that was sent by the men to purchase gasoline for the getaway motorcycle.

Also in custody is the person who reportedly crafted the false license plate, the individual who was said to have been one of the persons on the motorcycle that was not masked when the act was executed, and an individual who would have overheard the other men in conversation about planning the robbery.

One of the suspects, Abdul Salam Azimullah, aka Sato, was also arrested since the weapon was discovered at his home in Hampshire.

The commander divulged that “what the Informant also heard would have been where the weapon was stashed before the robbery was executed”. He revealed that the individual was taken back to the location at Hampshire village where the weapon was originally stashed and there it was found.

“Ballistic tests will be done since we recovered at least three warheads and a .32 Snub nose revolver. We will put the other pieces together while we know two persons executed it, we also have the driver of the car [the informant who would have been the person that pick up and drop off.”

The motorcycle used in the robbery/murder was stolen from a resident in Belvedere on the 2ndFebruary, 2017, that had a fake license plate number (CD 2125). The getaway car found was a New Model Allion (silver)with fake license plate number PVV 9465.

Danian Jagdeo was murdered in cold blood after being trailed from Skeldon after he made a drop off of phone cards at a shop, the surveillance footage from the premises which showed a vehicle fitting the description of the getaway car driving slowly pass Jagdeo’s vehicle as he entered.

The vehicle in the footage reportedly trailed him to Adventure where he was eventually shot while the perpetrators grabbed his bag containing phone cards and cash. The men escaped on an Elite Motorcycle and later abandoned it at Friendship Village, Corentyne Berbice, where they were picked up by the Silver Allion (PVV 9465).

A post mortem examination revealed that Jagdeo was shot three times with two bullets extracted from him. He died of shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot wounds.