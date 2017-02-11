One squeeze and de clamping done

De parking meter people was a set of bully. Dem know how to mek money. Dem had people walking round de city peeping to see who park near parking meter and who paying. All of dem got cell phone and as soon as dem find somebody who ain’t pay or who stay longer than dem pay for de cell phone use to come out. De next thing you know is that somebody ride up wid de clamp.

This is wheh de trick come in. De penalty fuh removing de clamp was equal to one month parking. De parking meter people use to be glad whenever dem clamp a vehicle. Dem boys was planning to clamp dem mudda just like how one of de clamps ketch Royston de King of de council under he belly where he was hanging de most. That is wha really stop de clamping.

Wha get dem boys vex was that dem never see de contract that de council sign wid de parking meter people. Soulja Bai never see it, Basil de Willie seh he see it but dem boys never see it. Even de city councilors never see it but dem boys fuh sure never see it. Dem hear it deh pun de desk of Royston, de King of de council.

This contract more secret than Jagdeo in he bathroom. He is a man who like to hide he shortcomings.

Anyhow, that same country gun come out and is then de laugh gun start. Old people always seh, whatever do in darkness must come to light.

Talk half and watch how de clamping come to a halt.