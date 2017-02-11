Ogle CC softball on tomorrow

Latest update February 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
Ogle Community Centre on the East Coast of Demerara will be hosting a four-team Over-40 softball tournament starting at 09:30 hrs tomorrow.
The competition will be played on a 20-over basis and the winning and runner up teams as well as the best batsman and bowler will receive trophies.
All proceeds will be used to purchase coaching equipment which will be used to develop the skills of the younger members at the centre.
Regal Masters, Savage, Mike’s Wellman and Ariel are the teams slated to battle for supremacy.
