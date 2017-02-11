Milo schools football commences today

Latest update February 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

The 5th Annual Milo 18 and Under Schools Football Competition commences today with four matches at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Thirty-two teams have been confirmed to participate in this year’s competition which will be run on a round robin/knockout basis.
Play in the event continues tomorrow with another four games planned for the same venue.
Today’s fixtures:
11:00 hrs Bishop’s High School v/s St. Winefride Secondary
12:30 hrs St Rose’s Secondary v/s Houston Secondary
14:00 hrs North Ruimveldt Secondary v/s St. Joseph Secondary School
15:30 hrs Chase Academy v/s Freeburg Secondary
Tomorrow’s fixtures:
11:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s St. Mary’s Secondary School
12:30 hrs Kingston Secondary v/s East Riumveldt Secondary
14:00 hrs Tucville secondary v/s St. John’s College
15:30 hrs Morgan’s Learning Centre v/s Charlestown Secondary

