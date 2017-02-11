Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition…Must win situation face Camptown today

-Ann’s Grove look to defend home turf against Den Amstel

Action in the Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition swings to the Victoria ground this evening with a doubleheader scheduled to commence at 18:30hrs.

In the opening encounter, Mahaica Determinators fresh off an impressive win over Riddim Squad will play host to Georgetown-based Camptown in what is a must win for the latter.

The Determinators showed how dogged they could be when they came from behind to beat Riddim Squad in their previous encounter and their leading marksman Delroy Deen seems to be in imperious form, lashing in a hat-trick in that encounter.

His support should come in the form of Eion Abel, who too has exhibited rich form and the duo will no doubt be a menace to the Camptown defensive line.

Camptown have been a big disappointment to date, but could make up for that frustration among fans with a big victory tonight.

The experienced Captain Troy Prescod has utilized all his skill and guile to lead his charges, but so far it has all been in vain with lacklustre performances representing their efforts so far.

In the other encounter, Ann’s Grove entertain West Coast’s Den Amstel and this is already being classified as a blockbuster and one that should bring out the fans on the East Coast in a coast to coast rivalry.

Gideon Payne, Kester Jacobs and Rondel Hutson have returned from Slingerz FC to Den Amstel and they’ve already shown how important their roles are in the line-up.

Den Amstel are coming off a solid win against one of Georgetown’s top clubs in Santos and must be feeling confident ahead of today’s clash, despite playing away from home.

Andre Hector, who netted the winner in their last encounter, must also be in good spirits and rearing to showcase his skills against the opposition.

Ann’s Grove on the other hand will know that a win will certainly place them in the knockout phase so all efforts will be concentrated on securing three points.

Ryan Seales, Maxton Adams, Navado Denny and Oswald Duke are the key players in the side and their performances will certainly determine the outcome of the clash.

Battle lines have been drawn and the two visiting teams have their work cut out which makes it more interesting so two humdingers is the early forecast.

Then tomorrow, the Mackenzie Sports Club is the venue for another doubleheader featuring the young and entertaining Eagles from the Mining Town versus New Amsterdam United in the first game, while bragging rights will definitely be the centerpiece in the clash between defending champion Milerock and Winners Connection.

Kickoff time is 18:30hrs.

The tournament is being organized by the Petra Organisation.