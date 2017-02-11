Karim, Drakes star as Omesh XI, Super Power secure final berths

Latest update February 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
Omesh XI and Super Power have secured their places in the final of the West Side 10/10 softball
tournament after recording victories in their respective semi-final matches played recently at Leonora primary school ground.
Led by a fluent century from Safraz Karim, Omesh XI defeated Pream XI by 190 runs. Karim blasted 135 and got support from Amrit Rai with 43 and Azaad Azeez 35 as Omesh XI rattled up 270-2, batting first. Pream XI were skittled for 80 in 8.5 overs in reply.
Super Power overcame Crossbreed by 68 runs in their match up. Super Power took first strike and got to 158-3. Travis Drakes slammed 87. Crossbreed were bowled out for 90 in 8.5 overs in response.
Meanwhile, Omesh XI got the better of Amazon Warriors by 140 runs in the last quarterfinal game. Omesh XI posted 230-1, taking first knock. Ricardo Adams stroked 134 not out while Amrit Rai made 53. Amazon Warriors made 90 all out in 9.1 overs in reply.
The winner of the final will receive cash prizes and trophies donated by Hakim Khan, Omesh Parbhu, Nadesh Welding Establishment and Singh Block Making Establishment.
