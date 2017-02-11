GMR&SC Annual General Meeting & Elections…Mohammed new Boss of motor racing

-promises inclusivity

Newly-elected President of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Rameez Mohamed speaking after his victory said he will embark on inclusivity and pay close attention to the views of members, during

his term of office.

The entity which held its Annual General Meeting & Elections on Thursday saw Mohamed replace Ray Boodhoo in a close race for the Presidency.

His 30 votes beat out former presidents Mahendra Boodhoo and Mohamad Roshandin’s 27 and 18 respectively.

He said, “We, myself and the new administration of the club, will look to have the input of all the people from various parts. The drag racing people, the circuit people, the endurance people and all. What we want is to grow the sport and include various sections because they all make motor racing and I hope that I get the support of the others stakeholders in this venture,” he added.

According to Mohamed, his first order of business is to begin planning for the first Drag racing event of the year set for March 5.

Meanwhile, the club’s New Vice-President is Hansraj Singh, while Azim Jaffar will serve as Secretary with Noel Shewjattan installed as the new Treasurer.

John Bennett was elected to serve as the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer and Sunil Persaud the new Club Captain.

Brian Ten Pow is the Technical Director, while the Committee Members are Kamal Seebarran, Wayne Vieira, Paul Jiwanram, Azaad Hassan and Diana Dornellas.

Other agenda items ratified at the AGM were the adoption of the 2015 and 2016 financial reports as well as the replacement of the gold, silver and bronze memberships packages and the implementation of a standard package, a volunteer package and a junior package.