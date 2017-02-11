GCF to pedal off national season tomorrow with 75-mile Road Race

Working on implementing points system

In a break from the usual tradition of just focusing on the National Championships, the Horace Burrowes led Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will run off the first in a series of at least six races tomorrow as the entity

aims to become more proactive.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, President Burrowes who is in Guyana for the race and to also meet with his executive and General Council next week, stated that his executive is moving towards organising more races and not just focus on the National Championships.

”This is something new we are doing which would complement the other races that are held from time to time organized by our affiliated clubs. We are also going to be discussing a points system for our races which would be used to select cyclists for national duties.”

Burrowes explained that this new format is needed and after discussing with his executive, clubs would be duly informed.

Tomorrow’s race will pedal off 07:30hrs on Homestretch Avenue proceed to the Coca Cola sign at Loo Creek on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before returning to the starting line for the finish. Riders will cover a distance of 75 miles (121km).

Prizes would be awarded to the top five cyclists overall while the first three juniors and veterans would also be rewarded.