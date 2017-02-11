Latest update February 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Flying Ace Cycle Club re-elects businessman John Lewis as President

Feb 11, 2017 Sports 0

Popular businessman and long serving president John Lewis has been returned unopposed at President of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) when the club held its annual general meeting recently in the pavilion of the Port Mourant Turf Club. Lewis is the manager of popular Water Chris International Hotel in Georgetown.
Well known Attorney at law Mursalene Bacchus retained his position as first Vice President, while founder and coach Randolph Roberts also retained his position as the club’s second Vice President. Former national cyclist Neil Reece is now the club’s third Vice President.
Margaret Kuma is still the club secretary with Roberts doubling up as the Treasurer.
Former national female cycling champion Marica Dick takes up the position as Assistant Secretary.
There are four committee members in Rawle Felix, Fizal Ally, Pearl Arokium and Ganesh Singh.
Former New Amsterdam Mayor and Businessman Errol Alphonso remains the Patron of the club.
Former Long serving Secretary Rhonda Russel remains an honorary member.
Lewis thanked the club for continuing to show fate in him and expressed his pleasure in continuing to work with the club. He congratulated all the members for a job well done and had special words of commendation for the cyclists who help to keep the name of the club on its high pedestal. He also congratulated those that participated in the club’s activities last year, especially those who did well while wishing them a better year in 2017. He also expressed his satisfaction in the number of events hosted by the club in the past year.
The first event for the club is expected to be on the 23rd of February. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

GCF to pedal off national season tomorrow with 75-mile Road Race

GCF to pedal off national season tomorrow with 75-mile Road Race

Feb 11, 2017

Working on implementing points system In a break from the usual tradition of just focusing on the National Championships, the Horace Burrowes led Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will run off the...
Read More
GMR&SC Annual General Meeting & Elections…Mohammed new Boss of motor racing

GMR&SC Annual General Meeting &...

Feb 11, 2017

Flying Ace Cycle Club re-elects businessman John Lewis as President

Flying Ace Cycle Club re-elects businessman John...

Feb 11, 2017

Karim, Drakes star as Omesh XI, Super Power secure final berths

Karim, Drakes star as Omesh XI, Super Power...

Feb 11, 2017

Young Warriors Cricket Club Mash Cup 2017 postponed due to inclement weather

Young Warriors Cricket Club Mash Cup 2017...

Feb 11, 2017

Ogle CC softball on tomorrow

Ogle CC softball on tomorrow

Feb 11, 2017

Milo schools football commences today

Milo schools football commences today

Feb 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch