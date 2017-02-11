Flying Ace Cycle Club re-elects businessman John Lewis as President

Popular businessman and long serving president John Lewis has been returned unopposed at President of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) when the club held its annual general meeting recently in the pavilion of the Port Mourant Turf Club. Lewis is the manager of popular Water Chris International Hotel in Georgetown.

Well known Attorney at law Mursalene Bacchus retained his position as first Vice President, while founder and coach Randolph Roberts also retained his position as the club’s second Vice President. Former national cyclist Neil Reece is now the club’s third Vice President.

Margaret Kuma is still the club secretary with Roberts doubling up as the Treasurer.

Former national female cycling champion Marica Dick takes up the position as Assistant Secretary.

There are four committee members in Rawle Felix, Fizal Ally, Pearl Arokium and Ganesh Singh.

Former New Amsterdam Mayor and Businessman Errol Alphonso remains the Patron of the club.

Former Long serving Secretary Rhonda Russel remains an honorary member.

Lewis thanked the club for continuing to show fate in him and expressed his pleasure in continuing to work with the club. He congratulated all the members for a job well done and had special words of commendation for the cyclists who help to keep the name of the club on its high pedestal. He also congratulated those that participated in the club’s activities last year, especially those who did well while wishing them a better year in 2017. He also expressed his satisfaction in the number of events hosted by the club in the past year.

The first event for the club is expected to be on the 23rd of February. (Samuel Whyte)