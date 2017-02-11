Latest update February 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Executive Officer of President’s Youth Award visits Berbice makes gear donation

Feb 11, 2017 Sports 0

The Executive Officer of the President’s Youth Award Republic of Guyana (MS) programme, Allister Collins recently travelled to Region 6 to have a first-hand look at the Award’s development and partnerships within the region.

Police Constable Stacy Brutus collects a set of indoor sports equipment from Allister Collins as Commander, Assistant Commissioner Ian Amsterdam looks on.

While in the Region, Collins launched the Award programme at the Tutorial Academy Secondary School in New Amsterdam, visited the New Amsterdam Technical Institute Unit and also visited the B’ Division Leeds #51 Village Police Youth Community Development programme.
Collins also paid courtesy calls on the Divisional Commander of the Police B Division, Assistant Commissioner Ian Amsterdam and Chief Executive Officer of the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital Colin Bynoe. He also met and had discussions with former national professional and amateur multi-weight boxing champion Jeff Roberts. Roberts, who also represented Guyana at the Pan-am Games, is now a licensed coach.
While meeting with Commander Amsterdam, Collins expressed the programme’s commitment to providing opportunities for young people in the Police Youth Development programme of the Division. The award programme provides participants with the opportunity to complete a skill, be exposed to physical recreation, and community service and expeditions.
The Commander expressed gratitude and noted that the award programme compliments the Police’s programme. He also welcomed this partnership, stating that it addresses the need to develop the youth population in the

Former boxing champion Jeff Roberts (left) meets Executive officer Allister Collins.

Division.
Collins also presented a number of indoor sports equipment to the Police Force to be used by the Police Youths Clubs in the Division.
Meanwhile, the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital is set to benefit as youths in the programme will volunteer in the pediatric and maternal wards which forms part of their community service activities.
Former boxing champion, Jeff Roberts has come on board to render his coaching services to the interested and talented youths in the sport of boxing which will fall under the physical recreation aspect of the award programme.
This addition is expected to attract a large number both males and females to the sport. Roberts boasts vast experience in the sport at the local and international level at both the amateur and professional levels. Roberts who spent a considerable time overseas, is back home and has already produced young champions on the local front and others who won international medals at the Peruvian Games.
Before leaving Region 6, Collins made several presentations to the Leeds #51 Village Police Youth & Sports Development Group.

More in this category

Sports

GCF to pedal off national season tomorrow with 75-mile Road Race

GCF to pedal off national season tomorrow with 75-mile Road Race

Feb 11, 2017

Working on implementing points system In a break from the usual tradition of just focusing on the National Championships, the Horace Burrowes led Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will run off the...
Read More
GMR&SC Annual General Meeting & Elections…Mohammed new Boss of motor racing

GMR&SC Annual General Meeting &...

Feb 11, 2017

Flying Ace Cycle Club re-elects businessman John Lewis as President

Flying Ace Cycle Club re-elects businessman John...

Feb 11, 2017

Karim, Drakes star as Omesh XI, Super Power secure final berths

Karim, Drakes star as Omesh XI, Super Power...

Feb 11, 2017

Young Warriors Cricket Club Mash Cup 2017 postponed due to inclement weather

Young Warriors Cricket Club Mash Cup 2017...

Feb 11, 2017

Ogle CC softball on tomorrow

Ogle CC softball on tomorrow

Feb 11, 2017

Milo schools football commences today

Milo schools football commences today

Feb 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch