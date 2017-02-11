Executive Officer of President’s Youth Award visits Berbice makes gear donation

The Executive Officer of the President’s Youth Award Republic of Guyana (MS) programme, Allister Collins recently travelled to Region 6 to have a first-hand look at the Award’s development and partnerships within the region.

While in the Region, Collins launched the Award programme at the Tutorial Academy Secondary School in New Amsterdam, visited the New Amsterdam Technical Institute Unit and also visited the B’ Division Leeds #51 Village Police Youth Community Development programme.

Collins also paid courtesy calls on the Divisional Commander of the Police B Division, Assistant Commissioner Ian Amsterdam and Chief Executive Officer of the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital Colin Bynoe. He also met and had discussions with former national professional and amateur multi-weight boxing champion Jeff Roberts. Roberts, who also represented Guyana at the Pan-am Games, is now a licensed coach.

While meeting with Commander Amsterdam, Collins expressed the programme’s commitment to providing opportunities for young people in the Police Youth Development programme of the Division. The award programme provides participants with the opportunity to complete a skill, be exposed to physical recreation, and community service and expeditions.

The Commander expressed gratitude and noted that the award programme compliments the Police’s programme. He also welcomed this partnership, stating that it addresses the need to develop the youth population in the

Division.

Collins also presented a number of indoor sports equipment to the Police Force to be used by the Police Youths Clubs in the Division.

Meanwhile, the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital is set to benefit as youths in the programme will volunteer in the pediatric and maternal wards which forms part of their community service activities.

Former boxing champion, Jeff Roberts has come on board to render his coaching services to the interested and talented youths in the sport of boxing which will fall under the physical recreation aspect of the award programme.

This addition is expected to attract a large number both males and females to the sport. Roberts boasts vast experience in the sport at the local and international level at both the amateur and professional levels. Roberts who spent a considerable time overseas, is back home and has already produced young champions on the local front and others who won international medals at the Peruvian Games.

Before leaving Region 6, Collins made several presentations to the Leeds #51 Village Police Youth & Sports Development Group.