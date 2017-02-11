Execution of Berbice domestic worker..Barber released, tattoo artist detained

Latest update February 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Police have now detained a tattoo artist from Rose Hall Town, Berbice in connection with the apparent execution-style murder of Tain Domestic worker Leelawattie Mohamed.
Investigators have received information which suggests that he was an accomplice in the slaying, which is believed to been orchestrated by an overseas-based woman.
‘B’ Division Commander, Ian Amsterdam, disclosed that the barber who was detained will be released on station bail, since investigators do not have sufficient evidence to keep him in custody.
He also stated that as the “love triangle” motive appears to be the strongest one.
Police had received reports of constant threats that the barber had allegedly made to Mohamed. They were also told that he was a friend of the overseas-based woman, whose husband was allegedly involved in a relationship with the victim.
Initial reports had suggested that Mohamed was a victim of “kick down the door” bandits, who killed her after she said she had no money.
An autopsy performed on Mohamed revealed that she died of shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot wounds, lacerations of the brain and fracture of the skull.

