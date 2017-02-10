West Side Guinness resumes this evening at Pouderoyen

Latest update February 10th, 2017 12:55 AM
Play in the 3rd Annual Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone resumes this evening with the commencement of the Group Stage, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
In the opening encounter at 19:00hrs, West Side Ballers tackles Brothers United and this will be followed by the clash between the Money Team and Jetty from 19:30hrs. ESPN then take on Harmony Ballers from 20:00hrs, before Tajoe’s Admiral United opposes De Kinderen.
Patentia Street Ballers entertains Agricola at 21:00hrs and this game precedes the Young Ballers and Goal Getters encounter from 21:30hrs.
At 22:00hrs, Hustlers and Golden Warriors square off, while defending champion Showstoppers clash with Good Intent All-Stars from 22:30hrs. The final game pits Hustlers versus Patentia Street Ballers. At the end of the group stage, the top two finishers will advance to the quarterfinals.
The winning team will take home $450,000, the championship trophy and a spot in the National Championship, while second, third and fourth placed teams collect $150,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.
