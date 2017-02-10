Latest update February 10th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

West Side Guinness resumes this evening at Pouderoyen

Feb 10, 2017 Sports 0

Play in the 3rd Annual Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone resumes this evening with the commencement of the Group Stage, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Part of the action in this year’s West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition.

In the opening encounter at 19:00hrs, West Side Ballers tackles Brothers United and this will be followed by the clash between the Money Team and Jetty from 19:30hrs. ESPN then take on Harmony Ballers from 20:00hrs, before Tajoe’s Admiral United opposes De Kinderen.
Patentia Street Ballers entertains Agricola at 21:00hrs and this game precedes the Young Ballers and Goal Getters encounter from 21:30hrs.
At 22:00hrs, Hustlers and Golden Warriors square off, while defending champion Showstoppers clash with Good Intent All-Stars from 22:30hrs. The final game pits Hustlers versus Patentia Street Ballers. At the end of the group stage, the top two finishers will advance to the quarterfinals.
The winning team will take home $450,000, the championship trophy and a spot in the National Championship, while second, third and fourth placed teams collect $150,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank and GFF launch historic Academy Training Centres

Scotiabank and GFF launch historic Academy Training Centres

Feb 10, 2017

Nine associations to benefit By Zaheer Mohamed In order to produce and sustain quality sports persons at the highest level, much attention much be placed at the Grassroots level, where it all starts....
Read More
Digicel launches Triple Treat Softball Cricket Competition

Digicel launches Triple Treat Softball Cricket...

Feb 10, 2017

Regional Super50…Hetymer, Fudadin powers Jaguars to 8-wkt win

Regional Super50…Hetymer, Fudadin powers...

Feb 10, 2017

Team Guyana ready for the Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase

Team Guyana ready for the Barbados International...

Feb 10, 2017

West Side Guinness resumes this evening at Pouderoyen

West Side Guinness resumes this evening at...

Feb 10, 2017

STAG Futsal Clash of the Champions ….Linden / Georgetown rivalry to light up Gymnasium tomorrow night

STAG Futsal Clash of the Champions ….Linden...

Feb 10, 2017

Schools receive balls for Milo preparations

Schools receive balls for Milo preparations

Feb 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The parking meter saga

    The parking meter saga has reached the point of irreconcilable objectives. The City Council claims that the parking... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch