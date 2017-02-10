Vincente drops 14 3s for 54 points in Ravens’ 110-47 mauling of Eagles

Ravens guard, Dominic Vincente went berserk from beyond the three-point arc Wednesday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, dropping 14 three-point jumpers for 54 points that led his Club to a 110-47 rout of Eagles.

Forward Lawrence De Costa scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Ryan Gullen scored 14 points with 13 rebounds on Day 10 of Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association ‘League of Champions’. For Eagles, Kevin Higgins scored 12 points and 10 rebounds while Louis James and Courtney Taylor scored eight points each.

In the Under-23 contest, Plaisance Guardians defeated Ravens 92-62 with Anton Fileen scoring 15 points with 10 steals while Terrence Daniels scored 14 and grabbed nine rebounds and Nigel Bowen touched in 14. Akeem Crandon also supported with 13 points and 15 rebounds and Delroy Critchlow scored 13 points.

Sabastian Luke tipped in 16 and Anfernee Jervis 11 points for Ravens. Akeem Morrison had 10 points and 13 rebounds while Murtland Ward added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds also for Ravens.