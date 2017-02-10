Latest update February 10th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

US Major General visits Georgetown

Feb 10, 2017 News 0

Major General Michael A. Calhoun, the Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard, recently concluded his initial visit to Guyana as the commander of the State Partnership Programme.

Major General Michael Calhoun and Brigadier Patrick West

The Major General paid courtesy calls on Prime Minister Nagamootoo and Brigadier Patrick West, the Guyana Defence Force Chief of Staff.
The Major General expressed interest in GDF medical and engineering capabilities, and said he looks forward to continuing the parties’ excellent relationship. The Florida National Guard and the GDF have enjoyed a strong relationship since beginning the State Partnership Programme in 2003.
Originally from Saint Augustine, Florida, Major General Calhoun began his military career as a Pharmacy Officer. He is the recipient of many decorations and medals.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank and GFF launch historic Academy Training Centres

Scotiabank and GFF launch historic Academy Training Centres

Feb 10, 2017

Nine associations to benefit By Zaheer Mohamed In order to produce and sustain quality sports persons at the highest level, much attention much be placed at the Grassroots level, where it all starts....
Read More
Digicel launches Triple Treat Softball Cricket Competition

Digicel launches Triple Treat Softball Cricket...

Feb 10, 2017

Regional Super50…Hetymer, Fudadin powers Jaguars to 8-wkt win

Regional Super50…Hetymer, Fudadin powers...

Feb 10, 2017

Team Guyana ready for the Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase

Team Guyana ready for the Barbados International...

Feb 10, 2017

West Side Guinness resumes this evening at Pouderoyen

West Side Guinness resumes this evening at...

Feb 10, 2017

STAG Futsal Clash of the Champions ….Linden / Georgetown rivalry to light up Gymnasium tomorrow night

STAG Futsal Clash of the Champions ….Linden...

Feb 10, 2017

Schools receive balls for Milo preparations

Schools receive balls for Milo preparations

Feb 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The parking meter saga

    The parking meter saga has reached the point of irreconcilable objectives. The City Council claims that the parking... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch