Latest update February 10th, 2017 12:24 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Team Guyana ready for the Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase

Feb 10, 2017 Sports 0

Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars Beach Soccer team Abdullah Hamid sayd his charges are rearing and ready for their first match today against Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors, the opening game of the Barbados

Guyana’s Beach Soccer team with Guyanese Legend, Eddy Grant, standing 4th left.

International Beach Soccer Showcase set for Brandon’s Beach, St. Michael’s from 19:00hrs.
The team which arrived in the island yesterday morning was given a booster ahead of today’s double fixture – second game at 21:30hrs against England – when they were visited by Guyanese International Superstar Eddy Grant who lives in the Land of the Flying Fish.
Hamid said it was indeed an honour to meet with Grant who offered words of encouragement to the team as he has done over the years.
”These warm-up matches in Barbados will allow us the chance to assess where we are at in terms of our strengths and weaknesses as we go forward.”
Once they see where the team’s at, Hamid said that they would have time to put things together given the fact that following the conclusion of the Showcase on Sunday, they will spend a few more days on the island before leaving for the Bahamas next Saturday.
On the second nigh of action, Saturday, Guyana will face off with the host nation in the curtain raiser at 19:00hrs and their final game will be on Sunday against Antigua and Barbuda at 20:15hrs. The team is fully sponsored by the Guyana Football Federation.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50…Hetymer, Fudadin powers Jaguars to 8-wkt win

Regional Super50…Hetymer, Fudadin powers Jaguars to 8-wkt win

Feb 10, 2017

By Sean Devers in Barbados in association with Bounty Supermarket, Vnet Communications, Life Time Reality and Ming’s Products & Services A pugnacious 94 by West Indies U-19 Captain Shemron...
Read More
Team Guyana ready for the Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase

Team Guyana ready for the Barbados International...

Feb 10, 2017

West Side Guinness resumes this evening at Pouderoyen

West Side Guinness resumes this evening at...

Feb 10, 2017

STAG Futsal Clash of the Champions ….Linden / Georgetown rivalry to light up Gymnasium tomorrow night

STAG Futsal Clash of the Champions ….Linden...

Feb 10, 2017

Schools receive balls for Milo preparations

Schools receive balls for Milo preparations

Feb 10, 2017

Vincente drops 14 3s for 54 points in Ravens’ 110-47 mauling of Eagles

Vincente drops 14 3s for 54 points in Ravens’...

Feb 10, 2017

RHTY&SC and NSC to host Day of Sports

RHTY&SC and NSC to host Day of Sports

Feb 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The parking meter saga

    The parking meter saga has reached the point of irreconcilable objectives. The City Council claims that the parking... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch