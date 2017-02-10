Team Guyana ready for the Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase

Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars Beach Soccer team Abdullah Hamid sayd his charges are rearing and ready for their first match today against Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors, the opening game of the Barbados

International Beach Soccer Showcase set for Brandon’s Beach, St. Michael’s from 19:00hrs.

The team which arrived in the island yesterday morning was given a booster ahead of today’s double fixture – second game at 21:30hrs against England – when they were visited by Guyanese International Superstar Eddy Grant who lives in the Land of the Flying Fish.

Hamid said it was indeed an honour to meet with Grant who offered words of encouragement to the team as he has done over the years.

”These warm-up matches in Barbados will allow us the chance to assess where we are at in terms of our strengths and weaknesses as we go forward.”

Once they see where the team’s at, Hamid said that they would have time to put things together given the fact that following the conclusion of the Showcase on Sunday, they will spend a few more days on the island before leaving for the Bahamas next Saturday.

On the second nigh of action, Saturday, Guyana will face off with the host nation in the curtain raiser at 19:00hrs and their final game will be on Sunday against Antigua and Barbuda at 20:15hrs. The team is fully sponsored by the Guyana Football Federation.