Latest update February 10th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

STAG Futsal Clash of the Champions ….Linden / Georgetown rivalry to light up Gymnasium tomorrow night

Feb 10, 2017 Sports 0

The rivalry between Georgetown and Linden in the sports arena will be rekindled tomorrow night at the National Gymnasium when the New Era and Eyefull Entertainment groups Stag sponsored Futsal Clash of the Champions

Stag Brand Manager Lindon Henry (right) hands over the cheque to New Era’s Aubrey Major Jnr. (left) and Eyefull’s Frank Parris (2nd right).

competition kicks off.
Matches will feature the best teams in this version of the game in Linden and the City facing off for bragging rights whilst staking a claim to be part of the $400,000 in cash that is at stake in the two-night faceoff.
On Wednesday last, Stag Brand Manager Lindon Henry handed over the sponsorship cheque to New Era Entertainment Co-Director Aubrey Major Jnr. in the presence of Head of Eyefull Entertainment Head, Frank ‘English’ Parris.
Henry congratulated the organisers for the initiative of bringing together the best teams in the two areas to compete for bragging rights.
Both groups offered thanks to Stag for their continued support for football and aiding in the positive development of the nation’s youths.
The main attraction tomorrow night will be the clash between Sparta Boss and Hustlers, the respective champions in the City and Linden. Opening action at 18:30hrs brings together Bent Street and Tucville which would be followed by a match between Gold is Money and Tiger Bay while Broad Street will come up against Leopold Street.
An exhibition match will feature non-traditional players but who are experts in the sport of dominoes. They have decided that they too have some football skills thus the challenge on the Futsal pitch.
This clash will see Mix Up Dominoes team throwing down the gauntlet to their counterparts from Spartans.
On Saturday February 18th, action will switch to the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court where Hustlers and Sparta Boss will go head to head again in the feature match of the night. This clash will be preceded at 19:00hrs with a game between Magic Stars and Good Fellas after which Town Cars will meet Linden Bus.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank and GFF launch historic Academy Training Centres

Scotiabank and GFF launch historic Academy Training Centres

Feb 10, 2017

Nine associations to benefit By Zaheer Mohamed In order to produce and sustain quality sports persons at the highest level, much attention much be placed at the Grassroots level, where it all starts....
Read More
Digicel launches Triple Treat Softball Cricket Competition

Digicel launches Triple Treat Softball Cricket...

Feb 10, 2017

Regional Super50…Hetymer, Fudadin powers Jaguars to 8-wkt win

Regional Super50…Hetymer, Fudadin powers...

Feb 10, 2017

Team Guyana ready for the Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase

Team Guyana ready for the Barbados International...

Feb 10, 2017

West Side Guinness resumes this evening at Pouderoyen

West Side Guinness resumes this evening at...

Feb 10, 2017

STAG Futsal Clash of the Champions ….Linden / Georgetown rivalry to light up Gymnasium tomorrow night

STAG Futsal Clash of the Champions ….Linden...

Feb 10, 2017

Schools receive balls for Milo preparations

Schools receive balls for Milo preparations

Feb 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The parking meter saga

    The parking meter saga has reached the point of irreconcilable objectives. The City Council claims that the parking... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch