STAG Futsal Clash of the Champions ….Linden / Georgetown rivalry to light up Gymnasium tomorrow night

The rivalry between Georgetown and Linden in the sports arena will be rekindled tomorrow night at the National Gymnasium when the New Era and Eyefull Entertainment groups Stag sponsored Futsal Clash of the Champions

competition kicks off.

Matches will feature the best teams in this version of the game in Linden and the City facing off for bragging rights whilst staking a claim to be part of the $400,000 in cash that is at stake in the two-night faceoff.

On Wednesday last, Stag Brand Manager Lindon Henry handed over the sponsorship cheque to New Era Entertainment Co-Director Aubrey Major Jnr. in the presence of Head of Eyefull Entertainment Head, Frank ‘English’ Parris.

Henry congratulated the organisers for the initiative of bringing together the best teams in the two areas to compete for bragging rights.

Both groups offered thanks to Stag for their continued support for football and aiding in the positive development of the nation’s youths.

The main attraction tomorrow night will be the clash between Sparta Boss and Hustlers, the respective champions in the City and Linden. Opening action at 18:30hrs brings together Bent Street and Tucville which would be followed by a match between Gold is Money and Tiger Bay while Broad Street will come up against Leopold Street.

An exhibition match will feature non-traditional players but who are experts in the sport of dominoes. They have decided that they too have some football skills thus the challenge on the Futsal pitch.

This clash will see Mix Up Dominoes team throwing down the gauntlet to their counterparts from Spartans.

On Saturday February 18th, action will switch to the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court where Hustlers and Sparta Boss will go head to head again in the feature match of the night. This clash will be preceded at 19:00hrs with a game between Magic Stars and Good Fellas after which Town Cars will meet Linden Bus.