Soulja Bai want licence stray dogs

Nuff people complaining how times hard and how people suffering. A man looking in from outside would say is true because when people got problems most of dem does turn to drink. Rum Jattan had a meeting yesterday and he tell people how something wrong because more people drinking.

He pull out de figures. He show how last year at this time, dem only ketch 80 people who been drinking and driving. This year dem ketch 250 already. Dem boys did suggest that is de police get more vigilant and ketching more drunk driver. But Rum Jattan seh more people drinking. He even suggest that Banks DIH and DDL mekking de rum more sweet and tempting people.

Dem boys seh that dem remember when de same Rum Jattan seh how he gun ketch nuff of dem when dem come out from dem night spots. He did even put police to stand up outside but then he change he mind.

Dem boys seh if he did continue he would charge more than one thousand people by now. And if dem boys think going after drunk drivers bad, dem should see wha coming.

Yesterday dem had a Bill in Parliament that seh if people got more than three pets dem must licence dem. Dem boys thought was joke till dem see de Bill. Some people does have stray dogs coming in dem yard because dem does put out some food. Now wid de new law, if de people ketch a man wid more than three stray dog in he yard he can get charge and jail—fuh dogs that just walk in he yard.

Don’t talk if he got three cat lock up in he house. He got to licence dem. Dem boys suspect that somebody believe that people gun get rid of dem old animals.

If you got three cows you got to licence dem. Don’t ask if you got three pigs or three parrot. All that happening in de States Soulja Bai bringing here but Jagdeo did try it first, Is just that he didn’t have de testicles to introduce it. Poor fella.

Talk half and watch how much animals you owning.