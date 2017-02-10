Seven arrested robbery/murder for phone card vendor

-getaway car, gun allegedly used recovered

Investigators in Berbice believe that they have made a major breakthrough into Wednesday’s killing of phone card vendor, Danian ‘Anthony’ Jagdeo.

Seven persons have since been arrested and are currently being interrogated in an effort to piece together the puzzle of Jagdeo’s senseless killing.

Commander Ian Amsterdam stated that the men, who are known criminals from villages such as Hamphire and Rose Hall, among other areas, were arrested between 19:00 hrs on Wednesday and 7:00 hrs on Thursday.

He stressed that the ranks worked throughout the evening based on leads that led from point A to point B. Kaieteur News understands that among the seven persons arrested was a youth that was sent by the men to purchase gasoline for the getaway motorcycle.

Another person in custody is believed to have made the false licence plate.

The individual, who was said to have been one of the persons on the getaway motorcycle when the act was executed, is also believed to have been captured.

One informant has told police that he overheard the men planning the crime.

The gun was reportedly discovered in a Hampshire home and the owner taken into custody.

The commander divulged that “what the Informant also heard would have been where the weapon was stashed before the robbery was executed.”

He revealed that the individual was taken back to the location at Hampshire village where the weapon was originally stashed and there it was found. “Ballistic tests will be done since we recovered at least three warheads and a .32 Snub nose revolver. We will put the other pieces together and while we know two persons executed it, we also have the driver of the car.”

The commander disclosed that the motorcycle used in the robbery/murder was stolen from a resident in Belvedere on February 2, 2017. That bike had a fake licence plate number (CD 2125). The getaway car found was a new model Toyota Allion with fake licence plate number -PVV 9465.

Jagdeo was murdered in cold blood. He was trailed from Skeldon after he made a drop off of phone cards at a shop.

The surveillance footage from the premises showed a vehicle fitting the description of the getaway car driving slowly past Jagdeo’s vehicle as he entered it. The vehicle in the footage reportedly trailed him to Adventure where he was eventually shot while the perpetrators grabbed his bag containing phone cards and cash.

The men escaped on a motorcycle and later abandoned it at Friendship Village, Corentyne, where they were picked up by the Allion.

A post mortem examination revealed that Jagdeo was shot three times with two bullets extracted from him. He died of shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot wounds.

Commander ‘B’ Division Assistant Commissioner Ian Amsterdam; Sub-Ordinate Officer – in – Charge of Whim Police Station Sergeant Ibaran; Sub-Ordinate Officer – in-Charge Rose Hall Police Outpost Sergeant P. Wilburgh; and Pastor Gajraj Dindial from Cops and Faith Berbice; met with the family of the Jagdeo on Wednesday. The group assured the family members that justice will be done.

Wife of the dead man, Mary Jagdeo, told this publication via telephone that her husband was a good person.

“He lived for his children and wife. I travelled all over Guyana with him. He prayed a lot for his family. We never had to ask for anything.”