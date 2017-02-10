Latest update February 10th, 2017 12:20 AM

Schools receive balls for Milo preparations

Feb 10, 2017 Sports 0

-Four matches slated for tomorrow
Defending champs Chase Academic Foundation headlines a list of thirty-two teams that will contest this year’s Milo 18 and Under Schools Football Competition which kicks off tomorrow, at the Ministry of Education

Representatives of the Ministry of Public Health and organisers Petra Organisation with students of participating schools following the handing over of balls yesterday.

ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Yesterday, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the Ministry’s ground, participating schools received one ball, water bottles and jerseys courtesy of the Ministry of Public Health and organisers Petra Organisation.
In attendance at the occasion was Dr. Troy Sagan, Petra’s Co-Director Troy Mendonca, Public Health representative Joy Gravesande, students and teachers of participating schools. Dr. Sagan, who represented the Ministry of Public Health in opening remarks spoke of pleased the Ministry was to be associated with the tournament once again, before disclosing the theme for this year’s competition which according to him was ‘I stand against Violence’.
According to Dr. Sagan, the aspiration of his entity is to break the scourge of violence and to do that he added requires the input of the wider society. Dr. Sagan also spoke of the effect of chronic diseases and underlined the importance of students being involved in physical activities.
Mendonca in his presentation gave an outline of the tournament, before emphasising the need for schools to be honest with the age of eligibility rule.
Meanwhile, the schools confirmed are: Bishop’s High, Brickdam, Carmel, Central High, Charlestown, Chase Academy, Christ Church, Cummings Lodge, Dolphin, East Ruimveldt, Freeburg, Houston, Kingston, Lodge, Mae’s, Morgan’s Learning Centre, North Georgetown, North Ruimveldt, Queen’s College, Queenstown, Richard Ishmael, School of the Nations, Sir Leon Lessons, South Ruimveldt, St. John’s, St. Winefride, St. Rose’s, St. George’s, St. Mary’s, Tucville, Tutorial and St. Joseph’s.
The fixtures for opening day are: Bishop’s High versus St. Winefride; St. Rose’s vs. Houston; North Ruimveldt vs. St. Joseph’s and Chase Academic Foundation vs. Freeburg. Kick off time is 11:00hrs.

