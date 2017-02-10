RHTY&SC and NSC to host Day of Sports

MMA-ADA donate trophies

Director of Sport Mr. Christopher Jones and the National Sports Commission (NSC) has joined forces with the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S to host a Community Day of Sports in the Ancient County

of Berbice.

This event is scheduled for the Area ‘H’ Ground in Rose Hall Town on Sunday March 5, next and forms part of the clubs programme to celebrate Guyana’s 47th Republic anniversary whilst promoting the Club’s Say No/Say Yes message to youths in Berbice.

The NSC would be hosting ten such events in each of the regions across Guyana with the RHTY&SC event being the first. Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Community Day of Sports would include cricket athletics, volleyball, basketball and football.

The 5/5 cricket tournament attracts eight teams including Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ and ‘B’, Rose Hall Canje, Young & Restless, No 19 Kennard Memorial, Courtland, Tamarind Root (Hampshire) and Fyrish.

The volleyball tournament which has a total of four female and six male teams, would be organised by National Coach Levi Nedd while the basketball competition would see four teams vying for top honours while six teams would battle each other for the top prize in the football tournament.

Promising athletes would also be given the opportunity to participate in several races including 100m, 200m, 400m, 4 x 100m Relay and 800m for both male and females. Foster disclosed that the host club has established a working committee headed by himself including Mark Papannah and Sohan Harry to organise the Day of Sports.

The club would also use the opportunity to promote its highly successful Say No to Drugs, Alcohol, Suicide, Crime and Yes to Life, Education and Sports campaigns. The NSC’s contribution amounts to $400,000 while the club would be investing some of its own funds to make sure that the event is successful.

Assistant Director of Sports Mr. Brian Smith stated that the NSC would be hosting Community Day of Sports on an annual basis in every region of Guyana in an effort to promote sports at the grassroots level.

Smith also disclosed that staff members of the Commission would be actively involved in assisting the club in making sure that the event is successful. He expressed confidence that the Day of Sports would not only be well organised but would also achieve its objectives.

Meanwhile, the Management of the Mahaica/Mahicony/Abary Agricultural Development Authority (MMA – ADA) on Monday last became the latest entity to come on board to support the clubs quest to complete 500 programmes/activities this year.

The authority donated 24 trophies that would be used as prizes for various educational and sporting tournaments in the next three months.