Regional Super50…Hetymer, Fudadin powers Jaguars to 8-wkt win

By Sean Devers in Barbados in association with Bounty Supermarket,

Vnet Communications, Life Time Reality and Ming’s Products & Services

A pugnacious 94 by West Indies U-19 Captain Shemron Heytmer and a carefully constructed 54 from Assad Fudadin saw Guyana Jaguars crush ICC Americas by eight wickets in their last match in the 2017 Regional Super50 tournament yesterday at 3Ws Oval to finish zone ‘B’ on 18 points in third position behind Barbados and Jamaica, who have both qualified for next week’s semi-finals in Antigua.

In a game of only academic interest, a 54-run third wicket stand between Skipper Nitish Kumar (31) and Guyanese born American Alex Amsterdam (25) and 67 for the seventh wicket between Saad Bin Zafar (36) and Nikhil Dutta (38), saw ICC Americas being bowled out for 170 in 48.1 overs.

West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo (3-28) and left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer (3-15) did the damage for the Jaguars, who reached 171-2 in 28.1 overs. Man-of-the-match Hetymer, who made 94 from 76 balls decorated with 10 fours and four sixes and Fudadin, with 54 from 66 balls with four fours and two sixes, led the way for Jaguars with a 142 opening partnership. Guyana rested Shiv Chanderpaul, Rajendra Chandrika and Ronsford Beaton.

Shemron Hetymer got off the mark with consecutive boundaries Pervez while Fudadin cut Singh delightfully behind point to get his innings going. Hetymer set the place on fire with several audacious shots.

The left-handed teenager clobbered Pervez for six and edged him for next ball before pulling Allen for boundaries when he bowled and effortlessly drove him all along the ground past mid-on for the third successive four in the over and the second fifty opening stand by the Jaguars in the tournament which took 48 balls with Hetymer hitting seven of the eight fours and the only six in the partnership.

Dutta started with a maiden to Fudadin who struck Kumar for back-to-back straight boundaries as he too joined in the runs spree. Fudadin was dropped by the keeper off Dutta on 30 with the score at 82 while Heytmer reached his fifty from 49 balls with seven fours and a six.

Fudadin galloped into the 40s with consecutive sixes off Dutta and the 100 stand was posted 17.6 overs. Heytmer launched into Patel clobbering a free-hit towards the UWI Dorms to the delight of the few students in the Floyd Reifer Balcony. Hetymer blasted Allen out of the large ground but with the score at 142, Fudadin, who reached his 10th fifty from 61 balls with four fours and two sixes, was taken at long-on, Zafar making the break through.

Leon Johnson, who was aiming to join Clive Lloyd and Roger Harper to win the ‘double’ in the same year when the tournament commenced, joined Hetymer who threw away what would have been a maiden ton when cut Dutta to Zafar at point to leave with the score 158-2; but Johnson (13) and Barnwell (3) took the Jaguars to an easy win.

Earlier, Akeem Dodson, who played for Malteenoes in Guyana, hit Steven Jacobs to mid-on at 7-1 before Kamau Leverock (5) stroked Wintz for four but Wintz got the last laugh when the left-hander was bowled at 12-2 as ICC Americas started badly in overcast conditions.

Kumar, who scored a half-century on Tuesday, smashed Wintz for four and along with Amsterdam, who drove Jacobs to extra cover boundary, embarked on ‘operation rebuild’, the 50 was posted in the 15 over off 94 balls with the 50 partnership coming up three overs later. Kumar, who faced 54 balls and reached the boundary twice in his 31, was trapped LBW by Bishoo at 67-3 and six runs later Srimantha Wijeyeratne (2) was LBW to Bishoo.

At 74, the left-handed Amsterdam (25) edged a googlie from Bishoo to Leon Johnson at slip after facing 43 balls and hitting two fours. Timroy Allen, one of three batsmen who made fifties in the historic win against CCC, was then run out for one as ICC Americas lost four wickets for nine runs to slump to 76-6.

Zafar joined Dutta, who played for the Patriots in CPL for the last two years, crashed Wintz for four before Zafar caressed him past mid-off for a boundary as the seventh wicket partnership was starting to frustrate the Jaguars.

Zafar dumped Permaul for six to post the 50 stand off 93 balls before he edged the left-arm spinner to the Keeper after hitting a four and a six in a top score of 36 from 63 balls. Dutta hammered Barnwell for four to bring up the 150 in 44th over before Reifer got rid of Timil Patel (7) and Dutta who made 38 from 77 balls with two fours and Cecil Pervez (2) in the space of eight runs to end the innings.

ICC Americas, without batsman Amir Babar who returned to the US, will play their final game against Jamaica tomorrow while the Jaguars are set to return home on Sunday.