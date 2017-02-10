Region Nine REO slapped with sexual assault charge

Carl Parker, 53, of Lethem, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) was yesterday arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he appeared to answer to the charge of sexual assault against one of the Region’s elected

representatives.

The matter was heard in camera before City Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to protect the identity of the victim of sexual assault.

It is alleged that during June, 2016 at Yupukari, Central Rupununi, he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old elected official. Parker pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him by the Magistrate.

Parker was represented by Attorney-at-Law Jerome Khan, who, in a statement to the press stated that the problem stemmed from his client refusing to allow other elected officials to distribute contracts to their friends in the Region and he was standing strongly on the procurement act.

“Parker was approached by several elected officials in Region Nine to award contracts to long standing supporters of the current administration.”

Khan further stated, “The allegation came as a shock and surprise to his client. The entire Lethem area is in total shock that Parker is being accused of something like this.

Khan went on to tell the media that he believes that his client is a victim of a political assault intended to remove him as REO of Region Nine citing that it is evident that the allegations were made against him because he was shifting sides from the governing coalition government to the People’s Progressive Party (PPP). Khan stressed that the accusation has been trumped up because his client refuses to facilitate contracts.

“This is a political hatchet job inside to remove Parker from his post the lawyer stressed while talking to reporters outside the court.

The lawyer further noted that the person who made the allegation against his client is well known to his client and is fully aware that his client would be removed from his post based on the accusers’ claims.

Khan stated that the sexual assault incident reportedly occurred on June 13 last but it was until December last that the matter was reported to the Police. The Attorney stated that since then his client has fully cooperated with the Police throughout the investigation.

“The damage is already done and they want to see him convicted’ khan said.

Parker was released on $200,000 bail and ordered to make his next court appearance on February 16 before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.