Digicel launches Triple Treat Softball Cricket Competition

-Duck Curry, Stage Show a part of April 1 Finals
As its 10th Anniversary Celebrations of telecommunication service to Guyana continue, Digicel has launched its Triple Treat Softball and Duck Curry Competition, which is scheduled to bowl off on March 5 and conclude

Digicel’s Officials including Communications Manager, Vidya Sanichara (second, left), Richard Das (on her left), Louanna Abrams (second, right), among other Digicel and GFSCA Officials, at the Launch yesterday.

on April 1 with three events.
Digicel’s Communications Manager, Vidya Sanichara told the media at the launch of the events yesterday at Digicel Headquarters, Kingston, that it will be one of the company’s “signature events countrywide”. It is the second edition of the event.
The Final of the Softball Cricket on April 1 will be held at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground. Apart from Softball Cricket, there will also be Duck Curry competition and Stage Show that gives the event three components on one day.
“It is to create an ideal atmosphere for families,” Sanichara said. The competition will bowl off at the Perseverance Beach Ground on March 5. Registration begins today, concludes on February 28 and is expected to secure 24 teams for the Softball Cricket Competition.
Digicel’s Retail Sales Manager, Richard Das took the opportunity to invite all the teams, which had participated last year, to register again to compete. He said that following the March 5 bowl-off of the tournament, the competition continues on every weekend leading up to the Finals at the Anna Regina Ground.
Das informed that draw for the fixtures will be held on March 4 at the Speed Talk Mobile, which is the Anna Regina Digicel Store. The softball cricket competition will be held under the auspices of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA).
President of that association, Ramchand Ragbeer said that he was pleased to be associated with Digicel and the residents of the Essequibo Coast. Ragbeer said that last year was a huge success for the tournament and this year promises to be even bigger with the Finals under floodlights once again. Khalid Baksh also represented the GFSCA at the launch yesterday. (Edison Jefford)

