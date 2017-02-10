AG negates Ramotar’s claim of wholesale firing

One staffer leaked info to Nandlall, others retired, contracts not renewed

It appears that the Attorney General Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs were problems when it came to the undermining of the work there.

A number of staffers, inherited from the previous administration following the 2015 General and Regional Elections, have since resigned or not have their contracts renewed or have retired.

On Monday, it was claimed that one staffer was allegedly caught handing over confidential files to former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, while another went to work with Freedom House afterwards.

A statement from the AG office, this week, made the disclosures in its response to a letter by former President Donald Ramotar which accused AG Basil Williams of firing a number of staffers for their support of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic which lost power after two decades in office, following the 2015 elections.

Ramotar named more than a dozen persons. He praised Prithima Kissoon, the Deputy Solicitor General who has been sent on leave for allegedly deliberately mishandling a number of state cases, causing the Government to lose.

The statement individually named the persons and defended its handling of each one.

According to the AG Chambers, Indira Anandjit (former Permanent Secretary, Legal Affairs Ministry) – was sent on administrative leave following the discovery of millions of dollars’ worth of law books and computer parts authorized by her for purchase not being found in the Ministry. Her contract was not renewed.

Sita Ramlall, Solicitor General retired as she had reached the age of 65.

With regards to Kissoon, she is currently on administrative leave pending investigations in relation to matters she was dealing with in which she acted “inimically to the interest of the state.”

Cecil Dhurjon, the former Chief Parliamentary Council was given a three-year contract by Williams but resigned for medical reasons.

“Further, his wife Mrs Ananda Dhurjon who retired at age 55 from the Ministry of Legal Affairs was subsequently re-contracted as a consultant to the Parliamentary Division by the Attorney General Basil Williams.”

The AG Chambers said that Sasha Mahadeo, a State Council resigned after accepting the opportunity to further her legal education in Canada.

Rajendra Jaigobin, another State Council, resigned and went to work with the former AG.

“Fareeda Baksh- Ms Baksh was found unlawfully giving out files and documents to Anil Nandlall and his driver. The contract was not renewed for Dwijendra Rooplall (Personal Assistant)- he campaigned with Mr. Anil Nandall at the last National and Regional Elections and was a member of his personal staff. His contract was not renewed.”

Another staffer named by Ramotar, Kemraj Mangroo, resigned to take full time studies at the University of Guyana.

“Deborah Chan (Clerk)- this individual was never employed at the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Chandradat Mangroo (Mr Nandlall’s personal driver)- he resigned and is now employed at Freedom House.

Adrian Smith,- His contract was not renewed while Stephen Roberts resigned to further his studies. Beulah Williams retired at age 55 and had no interest in renewing her contract. Finally Ms Vonetta Atwell is currently on six months Maternity Leave.

“The foregoing puts the lie to Donald Ramotar’s attempt to deceive the Guyanese people and play the race card,” the AG Chambers said.