After months in limbo, Shamir Ally finally accredited as ambassador to Kuwaiti

Almost six months since being named as Ambassador to Kuwait, Shamir Ally has finally been accepted to represent Guyana in that western Asian country.

Ally’s appointment was left in limbo in the latter half of last year after it became known that he had been involved in legal troubles in the US.

It appears that the administration had since cleared him as Kuwaiti government news yesterday said that Ally was able to present his credentials.

He reportedly met yesterday with First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

“During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them. The meeting was attended by senior officials at the Foreign Ministry,” the statement from the Kuwaiti government said.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Guyana, Carl Greenidge, when questioned last year, had said that Ally was not being paid but was receiving an allowance during the period his appointment was not approved.

Greenidge had told the National Assembly that: “When an ambassador is appointed before he is accredited, he would normally be given an advance because he has to establish himself before all those processes are completed; it’s no different for the ambassador in question. The process of sorting out the accreditation and having his documents presented to the Kuwaiti authorities is in train and that will be completed in due course.”

Ally was convicted on March 4, 2003 by United States District Judge, Michael Baylson, for the dissemination of false financial information by Acrodyne Communications, Inc. in press releases and Commission filings in 1998, 1999 and 2000.

Ally had come forward to defend his innocence denying liability in the charges which were brought against the company he worked for by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ally’s conviction was for violations of the antifraud and recordkeeping provisions in keeping with the United States Securities regulations.

He was charged jointly in 2002 with A. Robert Mancuso and Ronald R. Lanchoney. He was also fined US$10,000. His accomplices were fined US$50,000 and US$10,000 respectively. Ultimately, the judgment prevented Ally’s co-conspirators from acting as officers or directors of a public company.

The Alliance for Change had come forward to defend Ally saying that he was employed by the company to help turn it around since it was in the process of preparing to manufacture Digital Television Transmitters for Television Stations, converting from analogue to digital systems.

According to the party, Ally was terminated in July 2000 when the Technical Director Ostroff became the new President. When the Securities Exchange Commission charged the trio, Ally, instead of proceeding with a trial agreed to pay fines without admitting guilt.

According to Ally, this was the best way to go since his termination in 2000 would have prevented him from accessing accounting records which would have enabled him to substantially rebut the Commission’s 2002 charge.

Kuwait is an oil-rich country of just over four million persons.

It has a high income economy backed by the world’s sixth largest oil reserves. The Kuwaiti dinar is the highest valued currency in the world. According to the World Bank, the country has the fourth highest per capita income in the world.

The Constitution was promulgated in 1962, making Kuwait the most democratic country in the Middle East, behind Israel. Kuwait ranks highly in regional metrics of gender equality, as it has the region’s highest Global Gender Gap ranking.