2nd Annual Limacol Football Competition…Tigers claw back from 2-0 deficit to beat Uitvlugt; another doubleheader on today at GFC

Already favoured to go all the way, Western Tigers produced another inspiring performance, clawing their way back from a 2-0 deficit to secure a 3-2 victory over Uitvlugt on Wednesday evening, at the GFC ground.

Palying in the feature game of the 2nd Annual Limacol Football Competition, the West Rimveldt-based side, who recently carted off the Stag Beer Nations Cup Tournament, tore shreds in the Uitvlugt defence to erase first half deficit en route to registering their third win in as many matches and remain strong favourites to claim a second title in successive tournaments.

After falling behind through strikes from Trayon Bobb and Jamal Harvey in the 15th and 19th minute respectively, the Georgetown juggernauts went to work two minutes into added on time in the opening period with Andrew Murray Jr. taking full advantage of poor marking to head in a Devon Millington free-kick.

It meant that they went to the break trailing 1-2 and all to play for in the final stanza. Eight minutes after the resumption, Linden Picketts gained the equaliser in similar fashion to that of Murray, once again taking advantage of another defensive lapse to head past the goalkeeper.

Picketts should have given Tigers the lead, but his powerfully struck header crashed on to the crossbar and landed into safety. Bobb too was guilty of squandering an opportunity to regain the lead, but his weak shot went straight at the goalkeeper, who made an easy save from a dangerous one on one situation to leave the showdown level.

His brother, Seon, maintained squandermania when his volley from a header sailed wide of the left upright as the game approached full time. The signal for injury time came and four minutes into, Jumane Somerset delivered a scorching header from inside the box to preserve Tigers unbeaten record and confirm their place in the next phase.

Earlier, Trayon Bobb had given Uitvlugt the lead in the 15th minute through a wonderful curling free-kick taken from the top of the box that beat the keeper all ends up. Harvey then made it 2-0 four minutes later, skipping past his marker, before, firing a fierce right footer past the advancing goalkeeper.

In the opening encounter, Grove Hi-Tech and Northern Rangers tussled to a 1-1 draw with Denzel Crawford netting in the 45th+2 minutes for the former; a fierce left footed shot, while Tefon Daly’s 77th minute strike ensured that the Rangers shared the points.

The result meant that Grove closed the group stage on four points, while the Rangers remained cellar dwellers on two points. Action resumes today with another doubleheader at the same venue.

At 18:30hrs, Santos tackles Pouderoyen in a must win for either team, while Riddim Squad will have to do the same in their clash against the Guyana Police Force at 20:30hrs.

In Wednesday night’s full results: Game-1 Grove Hi-Tech-1 vs Northern Rangers-1. Grove scorer – Denzel Crawford-45th+2; Northern Rangers scorer – Tefon Daly-77th. Yellow Cards, Lloyd Matthews-69th-Grove.

Game-2 Western Tigers-3 vs Uitvlugt-2. Western scorers – Andrew Murray Jr.-45th+2, Linden Pickett-53rd, Jumane Somerset-90th+4. Uitvlugt scorers – Trayon Bobb-15th, Jamal Harvey-19th.

Yellow Cards – Randolph Wagner-56th-Western, Shane Morris-90th+3-Western, Jamal Harvey-90th+3-Uitvlugt.