West Dem/East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Hustlers manhandle two opponents in one night -Competition continues tomorrow

Hustlers underlined their billing as one of the top teams in this year’s West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition after registering two impressive wins on Tuesday night, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

In their first encounter, goals from John Waldron in the second minute and Rastaf O’Selmo in the 17th helped them to a comfortable 2-0 win over Bagotstown Warriors, before returning later to beat Prospect Jammers by a similar margin through strikes from Donavan Francis in the 7th minute and Waldron in the 11th.

Money Team, Young Ballers of Crane and Jetty Gunners were also in winners’ row in their respective matchups.

Money Team beat Goed Fortuin 3-0 with Amuniki Buntin registering the first ever hat-trick in the zone with goals in the fifth, seventh and 18th minutes.

Young Ballers of Crane inflicted a similar thrashing on Gas Team with Lindsay Scott, Tefon Welcome and Oswin Boyce netting in the 11th, 17th and 19th minutes respectively.

Jetty Gunners scrapped to a 1-0 win over Police courtesy of a 12th minute strike from Shane Hamilton.

In other results, Golden Warriors outlasted Shattaville Gunners 3-2 in sudden death penalty shootout after regulation time ended 1-1.

Shattaville took the lead through Stephon Griffith in the first minute, before Akeem Houston levelled for Golden Warriors in the 14th minute.

Goal Getters were another team to win in a penalty shootout, beating Classic-7 2-0 after regulation time ended and failed to break a 1-1 deadlock. Kevin Gordon had given Goal Getters the lead in the fourth minute, before Daniel Gibson’s ninth minute equaliser forced a penalty shootout.

Brothers United defeated West Side Starz 3-2 in sudden death penalty kicks after regulation time ended in a goalless stalemate.

Harmony Ballers then survived 2-1 in another penalty shootout against Best Road Ballers after a nil-all draw in regulation time.

The other teams who’ve already cemented their passage to the group stage include reigning champion Showstoppers, West Side Ballers, Admiral United, Good Intent All-Stars, Future Crane, ESPN, Patentia Street Ballers and De Kinderen Ballers.

The sixteen (16) teams will now be divided into four groups of four after which the top two finishers from each cluster will advance to the quarterfinals.

The winning team will take away $450,000, the championship trophy and right to represent the zone at the National Championship, while second, third and fourth placed teams collect $150,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, action in the competition continues tomorrow with the opening round of group matches, at the same venue.

At 19:00hrs, West Side Ballers tackle Brothers United to be followed by The Money Team versus Jetty Gunners at 19:30hrs.

ESPN the take on Harmony Ballers, before Tajoe’s Admiral United square off against De Kinderen at 20:30hrs.

Then at 21:00hrs Patentia Street Ballers oppose Agricola, before Young Ballers engage Goal Getters from 21:30hrs.

At 10:00hrs, Hustlers go up against Golden Warriors, before Showstoppers battle Goed Intent All-Stars at 10:30hrs.

Hustlers and Patentia Street Ballers matchup brings down the curtains for the night.