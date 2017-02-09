Latest update February 9th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wanted bulletin issued for suspects in deadly Kaneville fire

Feb 09, 2017 News 0

Wanted: ‘Waynie or Shark’ and Keon Ashby

Keon Ashby and an individual known as ‘Waynie’ or ‘Shark’ are wanted by the police for questioning in relation to a fire which occurred at Third Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, three Mondays ago and resulted in the death of eight-month-old Romain Seth.
Ashby of Kaneville and ‘Waynie’ of Diamond, both of African origin, are said to be part of a gang that burnt the house in which Seth and his relatives were sleeping.
A neighbour of the family, who is believed to be the prime suspect in the fire, was arrested last week in Mahdia, Region Eight.
The police have three persons in custody so far, including a female.
According to information, the prime suspect had accused the toddler’s grandmother, Michelle Menezes, of ‘snitching’ on him and his gang to the cops, resulting in lawmen raiding the neighbourhood frequently for guns and drugs.
Menezes believes that the fire was indeed as a result of a report she had made to the police after finding a gun stashed in a tree in her backyard, allegedly by the young man. The suspect and other villagers used her yard as a short cut to get to another street.
Menezes said that after she reported the matter, the police started raiding the place and eventually she started getting threats from the young man and his gang.
Recalling what transpired on the day of the fire, she said that she had just fed the baby and had put him to sleep when she heard a strange noise at the back of her home.
”I get up and went to the back to see what it was and then I hear another sound. When I watch (out the window) I see big balls of fire (being thrown at the house).
They roll up paper, light it, and fling it at the house. If you see was how much; like two, three coming at one time,” the woman recounted.
She explained that by the time she called out for her relatives to run out of the house, the blaze had already engulfed most of her property, because it was constructed of old wood.
“When I went for my grandson, he was already burn up, because they (suspects) push open the window and throw in a ball with fire on the bed,” the woman had recounted.
She said that she was forced to run out of the burning house and leave the baby behind since he was already dead.
The woman said that it was during the fire that she ran over to the building next door, which she claimed is the hangout for the teenager and his friends, and found the items which were used to set the fire. The items were handed over to the cops.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Keon Ashby and ‘Waynie or Shark’  are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2128, 226-1389, 226-7065, 225-6411, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.

More in this category

Sports

West Dem/East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Hustlers manhandle two opponents in one night -Competition continues tomorrow

West Dem/East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Feb 09, 2017

Hustlers underlined their billing as one of the top teams in this year’s West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition after registering two impressive...
Read More
Anil Beharry resigns as BCB President

Anil Beharry resigns as BCB President

Feb 09, 2017

Nalico Nafico Insurance supports New Era Clash of the Champions Futsal

Nalico Nafico Insurance supports New Era Clash of...

Feb 09, 2017

Colts win twice in one night, Pacesetters lose back-to-back games -As GABA ‘League of Champions’ continue

Colts win twice in one night, Pacesetters lose...

Feb 09, 2017

Regional Super50 Trumps Presidency already affecting West Indies cricket as Jaguars play for pride today

Regional Super50 Trumps Presidency already...

Feb 09, 2017

Scorpions beat Jaguars by 20 runs

Scorpions beat Jaguars by 20 runs

Feb 08, 2017

Milo Schools Football launched

Milo Schools Football launched

Feb 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch