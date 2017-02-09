Wanted bulletin issued for suspects in deadly Kaneville fire

Keon Ashby and an individual known as ‘Waynie’ or ‘Shark’ are wanted by the police for questioning in relation to a fire which occurred at Third Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, three Mondays ago and resulted in the death of eight-month-old Romain Seth.

Ashby of Kaneville and ‘Waynie’ of Diamond, both of African origin, are said to be part of a gang that burnt the house in which Seth and his relatives were sleeping.

A neighbour of the family, who is believed to be the prime suspect in the fire, was arrested last week in Mahdia, Region Eight.

The police have three persons in custody so far, including a female.

According to information, the prime suspect had accused the toddler’s grandmother, Michelle Menezes, of ‘snitching’ on him and his gang to the cops, resulting in lawmen raiding the neighbourhood frequently for guns and drugs.

Menezes believes that the fire was indeed as a result of a report she had made to the police after finding a gun stashed in a tree in her backyard, allegedly by the young man. The suspect and other villagers used her yard as a short cut to get to another street.

Menezes said that after she reported the matter, the police started raiding the place and eventually she started getting threats from the young man and his gang.

Recalling what transpired on the day of the fire, she said that she had just fed the baby and had put him to sleep when she heard a strange noise at the back of her home.

”I get up and went to the back to see what it was and then I hear another sound. When I watch (out the window) I see big balls of fire (being thrown at the house).

They roll up paper, light it, and fling it at the house. If you see was how much; like two, three coming at one time,” the woman recounted.

She explained that by the time she called out for her relatives to run out of the house, the blaze had already engulfed most of her property, because it was constructed of old wood.

“When I went for my grandson, he was already burn up, because they (suspects) push open the window and throw in a ball with fire on the bed,” the woman had recounted.

She said that she was forced to run out of the burning house and leave the baby behind since he was already dead.

The woman said that it was during the fire that she ran over to the building next door, which she claimed is the hangout for the teenager and his friends, and found the items which were used to set the fire. The items were handed over to the cops.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Keon Ashby and ‘Waynie or Shark’ are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2128, 226-1389, 226-7065, 225-6411, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.